Air Force Men’s Water Polo Earns Pair of Wins On Day 2 of Troyer Tournament

Courtesy: Air Force Athletics

#20 Air Force men’s water polo (11-10) won both of its games Saturday at the Gary Troyer Tournament, at Las Flores Pool in La Verne, Calif. The Falcons defeated La Verne 18-11 and Mount St. Mary’s 18-10.

In the first game, the Falcons took control of the game in the second quarter and rolled to the 18-11 win over La Verne. The Falcons led 3-2 after the first quarter and out-scored the Leopards 5-2 in the second quarter to go up 8-4. Air Force scored five goals in both the third and fourth quarters.

Tom Leggett led the Falcons with nine points, scoring eight goals and one assist. Jack Richards followed with five goals. Jacob Yi added two goals, three assists and four steals. Luca Smith had seven saves in three quarters of play for the win in goal. Jay Pyle had three saves in the fourth quarter.

In the second game, Air Force pulled away from a close game with a big third quarter. The Falcons went ahead 4-2 after the first quarter of play. Both teams scored four goals each in the second to Air Force up 8-6.

The Falcons out-scored the Mountaineers 5-1 in the third quarter and 5-3 in the fourth to pull away. Junior Jake Dixon had the big game with a career-high five goals, adding three steals. Leggett added four goals and Richards two. Yi added two goals and three assists.

Luca Smith six saves in the goal in the win. Pyle relieved Smith at halftime and recorded six saves.

Air Force returns to action at #13 UC San Diego tomorrow. The game is slated for a noon PT start.