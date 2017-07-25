Adam Peaty Hits 25.95 For Earth Shattering World Record In 50 Breast

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After blowing his 50 breast world record out of the water this morning in 26.10, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty was at it again during the semi-finals. He became the first man ever under 26 seconds in the event, clocking 25.95 to lower the record another 15 one-hundredths. In one day he’s taken the record down nearly half a second (0.47).

This is his fourth time breaking the record, first doing so in August of 2014 at the European Championships in 26.62. South African Cameron van der Burgh tied that swim at the 2015 World Championships in the prelims, but Peaty took back sole possession of it in the semi-finals at 26.42, which stood until this morning.

He’s all but a lock to repeat his 2015 World title tomorrow night, heading into the final over seven tenths clear of 2nd place Felipe Lima. Lima produced a best time as well in the semis, moving into #4 all-time in the event.

The 22-year-old Brit already won gold in the 100 breast last night.

Peaty now owns eight of the nine fastest swims in history, and is tied with van der Burgh for the 10th fastest.

1 Adam Peaty 25.95 WR
2 Adam Peaty 26.1
3 Adam Peaty 26.42
4 Adam Peaty 26.48
5 Cameron Van Der Burgh 26.54
6 Adam Peaty 26.51
T-7 Adam Peaty 26.61
T-7 Adam Peaty 26.61
T-7 Adam Peaty 26.61
T-10 Cameron Van Der Burgh 26.62
T-10 Adam Peaty 26.62

10 Comments on "Adam Peaty Hits 25.95 For Earth Shattering World Record In 50 Breast"

pinodee

I don’t know what’s more amazing: that swim or the fact that you guys still find more and more adjectives to describe this guy! I still can’t believe a human being has swum a 25.9 50 breaststroke

11 hours 7 minutes ago
Rafael

Peaty for Gold, Joao, Lime, VDB, Prigoda and Cordes fighting for the rest..

11 hours 2 minutes ago
Tom from Chicago

Peaty was only 5-6 after the start. His underwater pull doesn’t seem to be great. Imagine if he improved these?

10 hours 20 minutes ago
Matt

Agreed, his underwaters have always looked a bit lacking, but doesn’t seem to hold him back from amazing times.

7 hours 7 minutes ago
The inconvenient truth

Because he doesn’t do cheaty extra fly kicks on the entry

2 hours 49 minutes ago
