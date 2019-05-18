Adam Peaty Among Participants Scheduled for 2019 Mare Nostrum – Monaco

After next weekend’s FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis, the next big stop on the international swimming circuit will be the 2019 edition of the Mare Nostrum swim series.

2019 will mark the 20th edition of the series that launched in the year 2000. The series historically has given out substantial prize money, and this year will be no different with at least $135,000 to be awarded across the 3 meets (more specifics at the end).

2019 Mare Nostrum Schedule

Monaco – June 8th-9th, 2019

Canet en Roussillon, France – June 11th-12th

Barcelona – June 15th-16th

So far, the first stop inn Monaco has released a list of expected participants. Most swimmers compete in at least 2 stops of the series, with many carrying on to all 3. Leading the group of stars announced so far is World Record holding breaststroker Adam Peaty of Great Britain, who owns an Olympic gold medal and 5 World Championships.

Great Britain is one of 32 countries that meet organizers expect to be represented in Monaco: a list that includes the UNited States via 2017 World Championship bronze medalist Madisyn Cox.

Other Big Names Present:

Prize Money

Monaco Prize Money:

Meet Record: €600

Mare Nostrum Record: €750

1st European Record: €3,000

1st World Record: €15,000

Event Rewards 1st – €7,000 2nd – €2,000 3rd – €1,000 4th – €500



Canet Prize Money

First World Record: A car, valued at €20,000

First European Record: €2,500

Mare Nostrum Record: €750

Event Rewards – €36,450 total (Distribution not specified)

Barcelona Prize Money

World Record: €9,000

European Record: €1,500

Mare Nostrum Record: €750

City of Barcelona Record: €300

Event Rewards – €43,200 total (Distribution not specified)

Full List of Expected Participants from Meet Organizers:

SOUTH AFRICA – South Africa swimming Federation.

ALGERIA – Algerian Swimming Federation.

ARGENTINA – Argentina Swimming Federation.

AUSTRIA – Clubs.

BRAZIL – Bruno FRATUS – Jhennifer CONCEIÇAO – Felipe LIMA.

Bruno FRATUS : World vice-champion 50m freestyle 2017 in Budapest;

Felipe LIMA: World champion 100m breaststroke 2013 in Barcelona.

CANADA – CN Sherbrooke – Canada swim team – Regina Optimist Dolphins.

Penny OLEKSIAK : Olympic Vice-champion100m butterfly, Olympic champion 100 freestyle 2016 in Rio de Janeiro;

Kierra SMITH : Finalist A 200m breaststroke 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

COLOMBIA – Féderation colombiana de natacion.

CHINA – China swimming federation.

CHILE – Féderation chilena de natacion.

DENMARK – KVIK Kastrup swim team – club Farum.

SPAIN – represented by club natacio saint feliu ; federacion catalana de natacio ; Club natacio LLeida ; Club natacio sabadeille ; Club natacio sant andreu.

EGYPT – Egyptian swimming federation.

FRANCE – Longueuil – TOEC – Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – Marseille – Haut-de-France – Occitanie – Nice – ANB Besançon – Antibes – Sarcelles – Club natation Talence – CSMC – Pays d’ex natation.

French swimming federation with :



Charlotte BONNET : European Championne on 200m freestyle and bronze medal on 100m freestyle in Glasgow 2018;

Mehdy METELLA : French record on 50m Pbutterfly ; bronze medail on 100m freestyle and European Vice-champion 100m butterfly in Glasgow 2018 ; Word Bronze medal on 100m freestyle in 2017 Budapest ;

: Fantine LESAFFRE : French Record on 400m and 200m medley; European Champion on 400m medley in Glasgow 2018;

: Clément MIGNON: European bronze medal on 100m freestyle in 2016 Londres;

Jérémy STRAVIUS: European champion on 4x100m freestyle in 2018 Glasgow; European Vice-champion on 50m dos in 2014 Berlin ; Olympic Vice-champion relay 4x100m freestyle in Rio de Janeiro 2016;

Béryl CASTALDELLO: European champion relay 4x100m freestyle and European champion relay on 4x100m freestyle in 2018 Glasgow.

BRITAIN – Lisburn city swim club – Manchester Aquatics.

British Swimming Federation.

Aimee WILLMOTT : European Vice-champion on 200m medley and Bronze medal on 400m medley in Berlin 2014;

Tom DEAN: European Champion relay on 4x200m freestyle in Glasgow 2018 ;

James GUY : European Bronze medal on 100m butterfly in Glasgow 2018; World bronze medal 100m butterfly in Budapest 2017; Olympic Vice-champion relay on 4x200m and 4x100m in Rio de Janeiro 2016;

Benjamin PROUD : European champion on 50m freestyle in Glasgow 2018; World champion on 50m butterfly in Budapest 2017;

Georgia DAVIES : European record on 50m backstroke; European Vice-champion on 50m and 100m in Glasgow 2018;

Molly RENSHAW: European Bronze medal on 200m breaststroke in Glasgow 2018;

Holly HIBBOTT: European bronze medal on 400m in Glasgow 2018;

Adam PEATY: 3 World records on 50m et 100m breaststroke; Olympic champion on 100m breaststroke in Rio de Janeiro 2016; Double world champion on 50m and 100m breaststroke in Budapest 2017 ; Quadruple European champion in Glasgow 2018 ;

Max LITCHFIELD: European vice-champion on 400m medley in Glasgow 2018;

Ross MURDOCH: European Champion on 200m breaststroke in Londres 2016;

D uncan SCOTT : European Champion on 200m freestyle in Glasgow 2018 ;

Siobhan Marie O’CONNOR : Olympic Vice-champion on 200m medley in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

GREECE – Hellenic swimming federation.

NETHERLANDS – Norwegian Swimming Federation.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong amateur Swimming Association.

HUNGARY – Hungarian swimming association.

Ajna KESELY : European vice-champion2018 400m and 800m freestyle, bronze medal 1500m freestyle 2018 in Glasgow.

IRELAND – Ireland swimming federation – Otter Swimming Club – DC Dublin.

Shane RYAN : European bronze medal 50m backstroke 2018 in Glasgow.

ICELAND – Icelandic Swimming Federation.

JAPAN – Japan Swimming Federation.

Daiya SETO : World bronze medal 200m butterfly and 400m medley 2017 in Budapest; Olympic bronze medal 400m medley 2016 in Rio de Janeiro;

Yasuhiro KOSEKI : World vice-champion 200m breaststroke 2017 in Budapest; Finalist A 100m and 200m breaststroke Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

MEXICO – Federacion Mexicana de natacion.

MOZAMBIQUE – Fédération Mozambique de natation.

NORWAY – Norwegian Swimming Federation.

Henrik CHRISTIANSEN : European vice-champion 400m freestyle 2018 Glasgow; Finalist Olympic games 1500m freestyle 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

PORTUGUESE –Sport lisboa E Benfica – Portuguese swimming Federation.

CZECH REPUBLIC – Czech swimming Federation.

RUSSIA – Russian Swimming Federation; Tatarstan.

Aleksandr KRASNYKH : World bronze medal 200m freestyle 2017 in Budapest;

Yuliya EFIMOVA : World champion 200m breaststroke 2017; World vice-champion 50m breaststroke 2017 in Budapest; European champion 50m breaststroke; 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke 2018 in Glasgow; World vice-champion 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke 2016 in Rio de Janeiro;

Mikhail DOVGALYUK : European vice-champion 400m freestyle 2018 in Glasgow; European bronze-medal 200m freestyles 2018 in Glasgow;

Anna EGOROVA : European bronze medal 800m freestyle 2018 in Glasgow;

Svetlana CHIMROVA : European vice-champion 100m butterfly 2018 in Glasgow.

SERBIA – SC Dinamo.

SWEDEN – Swedish swimming federation.

TURKEY – Turkish swimming federation.

UKRAINE – Ukrainian Swimming Federation.

Andriy GOVOROV : World bronze medal 50m butterfly 2017 in Budapest; European champion 50m butterfly 2018 in Glasgow.

URUGUAY – Uruguayan Swimming Federation.

USA – USA Swimming Federation – Athens Bulldogs/North Carolina/Cal A.