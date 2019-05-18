Olivia Smoliga Disqualified After Meet Record 100 Back at Atlanta Classic

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Olivia Smoliga very-nearly pulled off an incredible double on day 2 of the 2019 Atlanta Classic at Georgia Tech. But, a DQ in the 100 back stopped her short of a 2nd meet record in a 2nd-straight event on the day.

Smoliga touched 1st in the 100 back final in 59.27, which would have beaten her own Meet Record of 1:00.13 from 2016. She was disqualified, however, for a 15 meter violation. Smoliga protested to the officials after the race, appearing to show video to acquit her, but the DQ stands as of posting of this article.

Her best time this season officially remains a 59.35 from the Des Moines stop of the Pro Swim Series.

Less than 20 minutes before that swim, Smoliga swam, and won, the 50 free in 25.05. That also broke the Meet Record, which stood at 25.21 from Simone Manuel in 2016.