Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olivia Smoliga Disqualified After Meet Record 100 Back at Atlanta Classic

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Olivia Smoliga very-nearly pulled off an incredible double on day 2 of the 2019 Atlanta Classic at Georgia Tech. But, a DQ in the 100 back stopped her short of a 2nd meet record in a 2nd-straight event on the day.

Smoliga touched 1st in the 100 back final in 59.27, which would have beaten her own Meet Record of 1:00.13 from 2016. She was disqualified, however, for a 15 meter violation. Smoliga protested to the officials after the race, appearing to show video to acquit her, but the DQ stands as of posting of this article.

Her best time this season officially remains a 59.35 from the Des Moines stop of the Pro Swim Series.

Less than 20 minutes before that swim, Smoliga swam, and won, the 50 free in 25.05. That also broke the Meet Record, which stood at 25.21 from Simone Manuel in 2016.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
DragonSwim

In Richmond, she was a 58.73. That was both her season and lifetime best.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!