ACC Considering SMU as Expansion Candidate; Notre Dame ‘Pushing Hard’ for Stanford, Cal

After news broke of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) discussing the possible addition of Stanford and Cal on Monday, a third candidate for expansion entered the fray on Tuesday: SMU.

ACC school presidents reportedly met Tuesday to weigh their options between adding just Stanford and Cal versus including SMU in the package as well. Stealing SMU from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) would give the ACC real estate in Texas and a footprint in the major Dallas media market.

SMU is supposedly so eager to gain Power Four status that the university would forgo its share of ACC revenue distribution for at least their first five years in the conference. There are also talks of Stanford and Cal potentially agreeing to a 60-70% share to balance out increased travel costs. No current ACC member would see a decrease in revenue as a result of this expansion, of course, but it’s unclear exactly how much of a boost those three schools would offer at this point.

Our @YahooSports story from Tuesday on the ACC exploring expansion additions Cal, Stanford and SMU, where we dive into the financials: – SMU open to forgoing 5+ years of distribution

– Cal, Stanford taking a 60-70% share

– ESPN new $$ off-setting current member travel increases https://t.co/LrQVVgT31Y — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 9, 2023

Stanford and Cal are in need of a lifeline after the collapse of the Pac-12 last week. Oregon and Washington bolted for the Big Ten, then Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah followed Colorado to the Big 12. With USC and UCLA already committing to the Big Ten last year, that left the Pac-12 with just four remaining schools for the 2024-25 season: Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State.

Another conference realignment update came on Wednesday, when it was revealed that Notre Dame is “pushing hard” for the ACC to go after Stanford and Cal. Although Notre Dame is not a member of the ACC in football, where it’s independent, the university is still a full voting member.

SMU men’s swimming has already has the offseason of the century, bringing in a bunch of talented transfers along with 30-year-old world champion Nic Fink, who announced his move to the Mustangs’ pro group last month. But they were just one of two men’s swimming and diving programs in the AAC last year along with Cincinnati, and were slated to be one of two next year along with Florida Atlantic following Cincinnati’s jump to the Big 12 last month. Earning a Power Four badge would be the icing on the cake for SMU.

The potential addition of Stanford, Cal, and SMU would give the ACC 17 full members (not including Notre Dame), making them one of four conferences with at least 16 members starting next season. Both the SEC and Big 12 will have 16 members while the Big Ten is ballooning to 18 members.