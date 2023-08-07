ACC Looking Into Adding Cal, Stanford Following Pac-12’s Collapse

On Monday, several reports surfaced identifying the ACC as a possible landing spot for Stanford and Cal following last week’s collapse of the Pac-12, though the conversations are in early stages. ACC athletic directors and university presidents are expected to meet within the next day to discuss the potential addition of the Bay Area pair.
However, not all ACC members appear to be on board with the expansion with worries that Stanford and Cal don’t bring enough value to offset increased travel costs. Any offer will likely come with reduced shares of the league’s revenue, but it would still be more lucrative than merging with the Mountain West. Another option for Stanford and Cal is going independent in football until the next round of conference realignment.
If Stanford and Cal aren’t extended offers by the ACC, they could be at serious risk of cutting their athletic department budgets with reduced revenue distribution on the horizon.
The ACC currently divides revenue equally among members, but Florida State and Clemson have called for bigger slices of the pie. FSU president Richard McCullough even went so far as to say the school would “very seriously” consider leaving the ACC barring a significant change to the conference’s revenue distribution model. However, it will prove difficult to get out of the ACC’s Grant of Rights, which runs through 2036.
It’s possible the ACC feels increased pressure to expand after conference realignment chaos took place last week. Just a few days ago, Oregon and Washington bolted for the Big Ten. Then Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah followed Colorado to the Big 12. With USC and UCLA already committing to the Big Ten, that left the Pac-12 with just four remaining schools for the 2024-25 season: Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State.
The addition of Cal and Stanford would give the ACC 16 full members (Notre Dame is independent in football), making them one of four conferences with at least 16 members starting next season. Both the SEC and Big 12 will have 16 members while the Big Ten is ballooning to 18 members.
Not that it’s being factored into this decision, but if the ACC did absorb Cal and Stanford, the conference would be absolutely stacked from a swimming perspective. Three-time defending NCAA women’s champion Virginia is building a dynasty in Charlottesville while the Cal men are coming off back-to-back national titles and 13 straight top-2 finishes at NCAAs.
If the ACC were to add Cal and Stanford I would suspect they would want to go after at least two other (maybe 4?) west coast teams as well. Just doesn’t make any sense to have them on an island out west
This is all insanity to begin with so who knows
Oh the horror. Now the men’s conference swimming championships for NC State and Cal currently held 6 weeks apart will now be held on the same weekend.
Meanwhile, my deep-undercover sources tell me that the Pac-12 is about to extend invitations to several of the following institutions to fill its depeleted ranks:
An exclusive source told me they were looking into Bishop Sycamore as an affiliate for football
The ACC is dying a slow and painful death. They waited too long to start looking at schools to add, and now they’re grasping Cal and Stanford, which don’t really move the needle in football or basketball enough to do anything other than dilute the already low payouts schools are getting from the conference’s TV deals. Swofford left a huge mess and Phillips has done little to clean it up. UVA swim fans better be praying that they can find a way out of the grant of rights deal; otherwise, there’s going to be no money coming in compared to the SEC and B1G schools.
How does that even work for Stanford and Cal athletes in sports that have multiple games or competitions a week? That’s a lot of time flying to the other side of the country.
Rip to NC State🙏🙏
Have you seen their incoming recruiting classes?
Coast to coast travel. For basketball baseball that would be particularly rough for multiple game per week.
you guys are joking right? it’s not april 1st…