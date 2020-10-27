Abbey Weitzeil Clips Dara Torres’ American Record With 23.79 In 50 (SCM) Free

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

Abbey Weitzeil took down a 13-year-old national record in this weekend’s ISL match, going 23.79 to become the fastest American of all-time.

Weitzeil tied for the win in ISL match #3 on Saturday, hitting that 23.79 at the exact same time as LA Current teammate Beryl Gastaldello, who represents France internationally. Weitzeil’s swim makes her the top U.S. performer of all-time in the 50 short course meter freestyle.

The old record was from the 2007, when Dara Torres went 23.82 in a World Cup meet. Weitzeil entered the season with a career-best of 24.23, but hadn’t focused on short course meters much while competing as a college swimmer. In the ISL season opener, Weitzeil went 24.22, but cut a half-second in one fell swoop on Saturday to break the record.

Here’s a look at the top American performers of all-time in that event:

Top U.S. Women, 50 SCM Free – All-Time

Abbey Weitzeil (2020) – 23.79 Dara Torres (2007) – 23.82 Mallory Comerford (2018) – 23.83 Lara Jackson (2007) – 23.85 Madison Kennedy (2014) – 23.86

With most top U.S. swimmers focusing more on short course yards or long course meters, the American record remains well behind the world record of 22.93. Weitzeil ranks just inside the top 25 performers of all-time in the event, but has a fast improvement curve and could rocket up that list over the remainder of this ISL season.