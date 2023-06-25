59th Settecolli Trophy: Day 2 Photo Vault

2023 SETTECOLLI TROPHY
- Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th
- Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon EDT)
- Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview/Men’s Top Races to Watch/Women’s Top Races to Watch
- Entry List
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream
- Day 1 finals recap
- Day 2 finals recap
The second day of the Settecolli Trophy held many emotions, and I am here to take a piece of my Italy around the world with the most beautiful images of the second day.
This morning the photo album will open with pictures of the Foro Italico swimming pool, which is located in the center of Rome, Italy, surrounded by a pine forest and far from the noise of downtown Rome.