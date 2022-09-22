Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

4-Time Olympian Allison Schmitt Begins 6-Month Recovery from Surgery

by Riley Overend 0

September 22nd, 2022 News

Allison Schmitt, a four-time Olympian and 10-time Olympic medalist, is beginning a six-month recovery process after undergoing successful hip surgery last week.

“First ever surgery…and we went big,” Schmitt wrote on Instagram. “Cheers to the next 6 months of rehabbing these hips back to stronger than before. Thankful for all the FaceTimes and messages during this time of recovery.”

Schmitt last competed at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where she took home a silver medal in the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay and a bronze in the 4×100 free relay. 

The 32-year-old freestyle specialist confirmed to SwimSwam that she has not officially retired from competitive swimming. If Schmitt did attempt a comeback, she would be seeking to become just the second American woman to qualify for five Olympics after Dara Torres did it back in 2008. 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!