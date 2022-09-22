4-Time Olympian Allison Schmitt Begins 6-Month Recovery from Surgery

Allison Schmitt, a four-time Olympian and 10-time Olympic medalist, is beginning a six-month recovery process after undergoing successful hip surgery last week.

“First ever surgery…and we went big,” Schmitt wrote on Instagram. “Cheers to the next 6 months of rehabbing these hips back to stronger than before. Thankful for all the FaceTimes and messages during this time of recovery.”

Schmitt last competed at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where she took home a silver medal in the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay and a bronze in the 4×100 free relay.

The 32-year-old freestyle specialist confirmed to SwimSwam that she has not officially retired from competitive swimming. If Schmitt did attempt a comeback, she would be seeking to become just the second American woman to qualify for five Olympics after Dara Torres did it back in 2008.