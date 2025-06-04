2025 U.S. World Trials: Heilman Axes 2 Free, Grimes Cuts 2 Back (Day 2 Prelims Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entered in the meet in six events, for the second straight day, Katie Grimes has scratched an event. After opting yesterday to swim the 800 free instead of the 200 fly, Grimes has opted for a day off as she has withdrawn from the 200 back, where she appeared on the psych sheets as the #7 seed with a time of 2:07.72. Grimes is the top seed in tomorrow’s 400 IM.

She was not the lone Olympian to withdraw from the event, as the 20th Katharine Berkoff has also scratched out of the day. Berkoff, more known for her sprinting prowess, is the top seed in the 50 back, which is slated for tomorrow.

Berkoff’s fellow Olympic rookie last summer, Thomas Heilman, has opted to pare down his day 2 schedule, withdrawing from the 200 free. The UVA commit would have had an uphill battle to make the A-final as he was the 29th seed with a seed time of 1:49.25. Instead, the 3rd place finisher in last night’s 200 fly will look to the 50 fly to punch his ticket to Singapore. Heilman is the 2nd seed, behind Shaine Casas, but is the fastest entrant with a 100 fly entry time, as Casas used a 50 time.

The highest-seeded scratch of the morning was Luke Miller. Miller, an Olympic Trials finalist last year in the 100 fly, placing 7th with a time of 51.48, has dropped out of the 50 fly. Miller, who swims for NC State, was the 6th seed in the event. It was the only event he was scheduled to swim this week.

See below for a full list of scratches:

