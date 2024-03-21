2024 Women’s NCAA Champs: Day 2 Prelims Preview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first morning of NCAAs will kick Thursday with the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Bella Sims led Florida’s 800 free relay off in a 1:41.03 on night 1, the fastest split of night 1. Sims is the top seed in the 500 free with a 4:32.53 but has a lifetime best of a 4:28.64 from December 2022. Overall, the 500 free field is faster this season than last year already as the top seven seeds are faster than last year’s winning time of a 4:36.62.

Last year’s 5th place finisher Rachel Stege will race in her home pool as the #2 seed right behind Sims with a 4:32.87. She will look to battle it out tonight in the same heat as Sims.

Sims’ teammate Emma Weyant is the #3 seed. Weyant was 2nd in the 500 two years ago when she was swimming at Virginia and was 6th in the event a year ago. With Florida leading Virginia by two points after night 1, the Gators will look to hold the lead through the 500 especially as they look to move up from their 9th place team finish.

Virginia’s Alex Walsh and Florida’s Isabel Ivey lead the way in the 200 IM. Walsh was 2nd behind teammate Kate Douglass a year ago but Douglass has since graduated. Walsh won the event two years ago and will look to break the 1:50 mark becoming the 2nd swimmer (behind Douglass) to do so. All of the top four seeds in the 200 IM swam on night 1 in the 800 free relay showing off their versatility.

Gretchen Walsh already set records on night 1 swimming the fastest 50 backstroke ever with a 22.10 lead off on Virginia’s 200 medley relay. Walsh is the American and NCAA record holder in the 50 free as she swam a 20.57 at ACCs last month. She also became the first woman to split under the 20 second mark in a relay. No one else has been under the 20 second mark so far as Virginia teammate Jasmine Nocetini is the #2 seed. The 50 free looks to be a big event for Louisville as the hold three of the top eight seeds and will look to make the A final.