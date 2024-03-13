Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Maureen McGowan2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2

Nova S’eastern got off to a strong start in the women’s meet with an NCAA Division II and championship meet record in the 800 free relay, while Tampa earned gold in the men’s meet.

We’ll see our first individual events of the 2024 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday morning, with prelims of the women’s and men’s 200 IM and 50 free, the slower heats of the women’s and men’s 1000 free, and prelims of men’s 1-meter diving.

Colorado Mesa’s Benedict Nagy, Mellie Wijk of Drury, and Emilia Ronningdal, the defending champion from Nova S’eastern, all come in with sub-2:00 seed times in the 200 IM. Colorado Mesa’s Benjamin Sampson is seeded 1st in the men’s race with 1:42.04, 2.3 seconds faster than his winning time from 2023. Drury’s Ivan Adamchuk is the lone sub-1:45, while Connor Bischel from Missouri S&T, JT Amrein from Oklahoma Christian, and Wayne State’s Clayton Kinnard all come in with sub 1:46s.

The top 6 women in the 50 free have all been under 23 seconds this season; Henderson State’s Kiara Pozvai leads the pack with 22.33. Henderson State also brings us the top 2 seeds in the men’s race: Lamar Taylor (19.12) and Jack Armstrong (19.20). The pair finished 1-2 in last year’s final.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

  • NCAA DII: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016)
  • Meet: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016

Top 16 Qualifiers:

 

 

 

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

  • NCAA DII: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2016)
  • Meet: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

 

 

 

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA DII: 22.10 – Johanna Buys, Indy (2023)
  • Meet: 22.10 – Johanna Buys, Indy (2023)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

 

 

 

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA DII: 18.88 – Matej Dusa, Queens Charlotte (2022)
  • Meet: 18.88 – Matej Dusa, Queens Charlotte (2022)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

 

 

 

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

  • NCAA DII: 9:43.25 – Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern (2023)
  • Meet: 9:43.25 – Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern (2023)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

 

 

 

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

  • NCAA DII: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)
  • Meet: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

 

 

 

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims

 

 

 

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!