2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Maureen McGowan2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2

Nova S’eastern got off to a strong start in the women’s meet with an NCAA Division II and championship meet record in the 800 free relay, while Tampa earned gold in the men’s meet.

We’ll see our first individual events of the 2024 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday morning, with prelims of the women’s and men’s 200 IM and 50 free, the slower heats of the women’s and men’s 1000 free, and prelims of men’s 1-meter diving.

Colorado Mesa’s Benedict Nagy, Mellie Wijk of Drury, and Emilia Ronningdal, the defending champion from Nova S’eastern, all come in with sub-2:00 seed times in the 200 IM. Colorado Mesa’s Benjamin Sampson is seeded 1st in the men’s race with 1:42.04, 2.3 seconds faster than his winning time from 2023. Drury’s Ivan Adamchuk is the lone sub-1:45, while Connor Bischel from Missouri S&T, JT Amrein from Oklahoma Christian, and Wayne State’s Clayton Kinnard all come in with sub 1:46s.

The top 6 women in the 50 free have all been under 23 seconds this season; Henderson State’s Kiara Pozvai leads the pack with 22.33. Henderson State also brings us the top 2 seeds in the men’s race: Lamar Taylor (19.12) and Jack Armstrong (19.20). The pair finished 1-2 in last year’s final.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Meet: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Meet: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 22.10 – Johanna Buys, Indy (2023)

Meet: 22.10 – Johanna Buys, Indy (2023)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 18.88 – Matej Dusa, Queens Charlotte (2022)

Meet: 18.88 – Matej Dusa, Queens Charlotte (2022)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII: 9:43.25 – Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern (2023)

Meet: 9:43.25 – Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern (2023)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims