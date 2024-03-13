2023 NCAA ‘A’ Finalist In 400 IM Jake Foster “Picks” 100 Breast Over 400 IM For NCAAs

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 27-30, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

After making a surprise return to the NCAA at the end of January, Texas 5th year Jake Foster will compete in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast at the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships.

Foster “opted for” the 100 breast over the 400 IM on day 3 of competition, although he had not competed in the 400 IM this season so there was less of a choice to be made. Foster made the NCAA ‘A’ final of the 400 IM the last three years, finishing 5th in 2021 and 2022 and 7th in 2023.

Foster was accepted to the UT Dell Medical School originally after his graduation from Texas last spring. He was originally expected to continue making a run at qualifying to the Paris Olympics as a pro until he make a surprise return to NCAA swimming at the end of January for two of the Texas dual meets.

Foster only swam the 100 breast and the 200 IM against NC State. His time of a 51.22 in the 100 breast was notably the top time in the NCAA at that point in the season and also a best time. The next day, Foster swam the 200 breast against Duke.

Foster has had great progression in the LCM 100 breast over the last year. Coming into summer 2023, Foster had a best time of a 1:01.85 from Summer 2019. At the Mission Viejo Pro Series stop a month before Nationals, Foster posted a 1:00.81. Then just two weeks before Nationals he swam a 1:00.22. At Summer Nationals he swam a 1:00.07.

As Foster did not qualify to represent the US at 2024 Worlds, he instead competed at the Pro Championships in July. There he cracked the 1-minute mark in the event for the first time with a 59.64. He was under it once again in October at the Pan Am Games with a 59.99 and swam a 59.48 at 2024 Worlds just a month ago to finish 9th.

Foster is the #99 seed in the 200 IM (although this will move up after invites), the #11 seed in the 100 breast, and the #12 seed in the 200 breast.