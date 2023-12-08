2023 European Short Course Swimming Championship: Day 3 Photo Vault

Here in Otopeni (ROU), the fourth competition day of the 2023 European Short Course Championships has begun. Let’s relive last night’s excitement with the best photos from Day 3.
Team Sweden celebrates after winning in the Women’s 4x50m Medley Relay Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Arno KAMMINGA of Netherlands celebrates with his third placed teammate Caspar CORBEAU after winning in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Julie KEPP JENSEN of Denmark competes in the Women’s 50m Backstroke Semifinal during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Richard MARTON of Hungary competes in the Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Daniel WIFFEN of Ireland celebrates after winning in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Winner Daniel WIFFEN of Ireland poses with his 8th placed twin brother Nathan on his way out after competing in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Angelina KOHLER (KOEHLER) of Germany celebrates after winning in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Sofia AASTEDT (ASTEDT) of Sweden reacts after competing in the Women’s 4x50m Medley Relay Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
British supporter with Union Jack hats are pictured in the stands during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Smilte PLYTNYKAITE of Lithuania prepares herself before competing in the Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
