2023 Winter Juniors – West Day 3 Prelims: Leah Hayes, Charlie Egeland Drop 100 Breast

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Friday morning heat sheets

Day 3 Scratches

Day 3 of the 2023 Winter Juniors – West meet will feature heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

We have several scratches from top-10 seeds on Friday morning, including Nitro’s Jeremy Kelly and Oliver Rowe, who pulled out of Thursday’s prelims, as well. Kelly had been seeded 3rd in the 200 free, while Rowe was 7th. Kelly also scratched the 100 breast, where he was 21st seed.

Cooper Lucas from Lakeside Aquatic Club pulled out of the 100 fly (8th seed) to concentrate on the 400 IM and 200 free. He is 2nd seed in both events. Charlie Egeland from Aquajets Swim Team has withdrawn from the 100 breast; he was seeded 3rd.

In addition to Kelly and Rowe, three more circle-seeded swimmers will miss prelims of the 200 free: Luke Stibrich from Blue Tide Aquatics (14th); Ian Everett from Tsunami Swim Team (25th); and Aiden Musick from NASA Wildcat Aquatics (28th). Stibrich is swimming in heats of the 400 IM, where he is seeded 5th. Musick is competing in the 100 fly as 7th seed.

In the girls’ meet, Leah Hayes from Fox Valley Park District Riptides is the only circle-seeded swimmer to pull out of an event; she scratched the 100 breast, where she was 7th seed, to focus on the 400 IM (#1 seed) and the 200 free (25th).

Girls’ 400 IM

None

Boys’ 400 IM

None

Girls’ 100 fly

None

Boys’ 100 fly

#8 Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic – 47.76

Girls’ 200 free

None

Boys’ 200 free

Girls’ 100 Breast

#7 Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park District Riptides – 1:00.97

Boys’ 100 breast

#3 Charlie Egeland, Aquajets Swim Team – 53.21

Girls’ 100 back

None

Boys’ 100 back