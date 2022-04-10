2022 Stockholm Open Day 2: Martens Rips 1:45.44 200 Free, #1 in the World

2022 STOCKHOLM OPEN

April 9 to 12, 2022

Erikdalsbadet, Sweden

Long Course Meters (50 m)

Live Results

The high-level swimming continued through day 2 of the Stockholm Open. Lukas Martens, fresh off his stunning 3:41.60 in the 400 free last night, won the men’s 200 free today in a speedy 1:45.44. The swim lines up quite well with his 400 yesterday, where he split 1:50.52 on the first 200 of the race.

Just as he did in the 400, Martens flexed his endurance muscles, splitting the race very tightly. He was 25.05 and 26.95 on the first two 50s, for a 52.00 on the first 100. He then split 26.74 and 26.70 on the final two 50s, coming home in 53.44 on the final 100. Additionally, Martens’ time stands as the fastest in the world this year, coming in 0.10 seconds faster than the 1:45.54 Duncan Scott swam today as well.

Outside of Martens, this was a shockingly fast field in Erikdalbadet. Coming in 2nd was Felix Auboeck, swimming a 1:46.14, just 0.44 seconds off his own Austrian Record from last year. He now ties for 6th in the world this year. Danas Rapsys finished 3rd in 1:46.43, while Andreas Vazaios was 4th in 1:46.94. Vazaios’ time marks a new Greek Record, downing the previous mark of 1:47.48, which Vazaios himself set in 2017.

All 4 swimmers cracked the top 18 in the world this year. You can view the world rankings below:

2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Free Lukas GER

Martens 2 Duncan

Scott GBR 1:45.54 3 Thomas

Dean GBR 1:45.73 4 Hwang

Sunwoo KOR 1:45.79 5 Rafael

Miroslaw GER 1:46.04 6 Katsuhiro

Matsumoto JPN 1:46.14 6 Felix

Auboeck AUT 1:46.14 6 Shun

Wang CHN 1:46.14 9 Matthew

Sates RSA 1:46.15 10 Fernando

Scheffer BRA 1:46.18 View Top 26»

Florian Wellbrock and Mykhailo Romanchuk clocked great times in the men’s 1500 today, touching in 14:53.66 and 14:54.10 respectively. Wellbrock was a little bit faster last month, clocking a 14:47.03, which ranks him 2nd in the world this year. For Romanchuk, it was a season best, putting him 5th in the world this year.

Additionally, Daniel Wiffen came in 3rd with a 15:02.78, breaking his own Irish Record by 5 seconds. The previous record stood at 15:07.69, a time which he swam at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Sarah Sjostrom was cooking in the women’s 100 fly today, swimming a 56.70 to narrowly beat out Louise Hansson (56.89). Sjostrom used her speed to her advantage, getting out to a 26.65 on the first 50, 0.36 seconds ahead of Hansson. The swims are season bests for both women, putting Sjostrom #2 in the world this year and Hansson tied for #3.

In the women’s 50 breast, Anastasia Gorbenko led Ruta Meilutyte into the finish, touching in 30.45 to Meilutyte’s 30.57.

Robert Glinta was exceptional in the men’s 50 back tonight, swimming a 24.49 to win the race, breaking the meet record in the process. With the performance, Glinta grabbed the top time in the world this year by a huge margin.

