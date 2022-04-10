2022 Stockholm Open Day 2: Martens Rips 1:45.44 200 Free, #1 in the World

2022 STOCKHOLM OPEN
- April 9 to 12, 2022
- Erikdalsbadet, Sweden
- Long Course Meters (50 m)
- Live Results
The high-level swimming continued through day 2 of the Stockholm Open. Lukas Martens, fresh off his stunning 3:41.60 in the 400 free last night, won the men’s 200 free today in a speedy 1:45.44. The swim lines up quite well with his 400 yesterday, where he split 1:50.52 on the first 200 of the race.
Just as he did in the 400, Martens flexed his endurance muscles, splitting the race very tightly. He was 25.05 and 26.95 on the first two 50s, for a 52.00 on the first 100. He then split 26.74 and 26.70 on the final two 50s, coming home in 53.44 on the final 100. Additionally, Martens’ time stands as the fastest in the world this year, coming in 0.10 seconds faster than the 1:45.54 Duncan Scott swam today as well.
Outside of Martens, this was a shockingly fast field in Erikdalbadet. Coming in 2nd was Felix Auboeck, swimming a 1:46.14, just 0.44 seconds off his own Austrian Record from last year. He now ties for 6th in the world this year. Danas Rapsys finished 3rd in 1:46.43, while Andreas Vazaios was 4th in 1:46.94. Vazaios’ time marks a new Greek Record, downing the previous mark of 1:47.48, which Vazaios himself set in 2017.
All 4 swimmers cracked the top 18 in the world this year. You can view the world rankings below:
2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Free
Martens
1:45.44
|2
|Duncan
Scott
|GBR
|1:45.54
|04/10
|3
|Thomas
Dean
|GBR
|1:45.73
|04/10
|4
|Hwang
Sunwoo
|KOR
|1:45.79
|03/27
|5
|Rafael
Miroslaw
|GER
|1:46.04
|04/08
|6
|Katsuhiro
Matsumoto
|JPN
|1:46.14
|03/03
|6
|Felix
Auboeck
|AUT
|1:46.14
|04/10
|6
|Shun
Wang
|CHN
|1:46.14
|09/21
|9
|Matthew
Sates
|RSA
|1:46.15
|04/07
|10
|Fernando
Scheffer
|BRA
|1:46.18
|04/05
Florian Wellbrock and Mykhailo Romanchuk clocked great times in the men’s 1500 today, touching in 14:53.66 and 14:54.10 respectively. Wellbrock was a little bit faster last month, clocking a 14:47.03, which ranks him 2nd in the world this year. For Romanchuk, it was a season best, putting him 5th in the world this year.
2021-2022 LCM Men 1500 Free
Martens
14:40.28
|2
|Florian
Wellbrock
|GER
|14:47.03
|03/25
|3
|Oliver
Klemet
|GER
|14:50.53
|03/25
|4
|Daniel
Jervis
|GBR
|14:51.92
|02/25
|5
|Mykhailo
Romanchuk
|UKR
|14:54.10
|04/10
Additionally, Daniel Wiffen came in 3rd with a 15:02.78, breaking his own Irish Record by 5 seconds. The previous record stood at 15:07.69, a time which he swam at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
Sarah Sjostrom was cooking in the women’s 100 fly today, swimming a 56.70 to narrowly beat out Louise Hansson (56.89). Sjostrom used her speed to her advantage, getting out to a 26.65 on the first 50, 0.36 seconds ahead of Hansson. The swims are season bests for both women, putting Sjostrom #2 in the world this year and Hansson tied for #3.
2021-2022 LCM Women 100 Fly
Yufei
56.24
|2
|Sarah
Sjostrom
|SWE
|56.70
|04/10
|3
|Claire
Curzan
|USA
|56.89
|03/04
|3
|Louise
Hansson
|SWE
|56.89
|04/10
|5
|Brianna
Throssell
|AUS
|57.49
|03/05
In the women’s 50 breast, Anastasia Gorbenko led Ruta Meilutyte into the finish, touching in 30.45 to Meilutyte’s 30.57.
Robert Glinta was exceptional in the men’s 50 back tonight, swimming a 24.49 to win the race, breaking the meet record in the process. With the performance, Glinta grabbed the top time in the world this year by a huge margin.
2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Back
Glinta
24.49
|2
|Ryosuke
Irie
|JPN
|24.83
|03/04
|2
|Andrew
Jeffcoat
|NZL
|24.83
|02/26
|4
|Guilherme
Basseto
|BRA
|24.86
|04/07
|5
|Mewen
Tomac
|FRA
|24.89
|04/10
Other Event Winners
- Women’s 400 IM: Katinka Hosszu – 4:39.19
- Men’s 100 breast: Erik Persson – 1:00.65
- Women’s 100 back: Louise Hansson – 59.83
- Men’s 100 fly: Daniel Zaitsev – 52.23
World officially on notice!
He’s giving 2005 Hackett vibes
Is Ruta back?
Isn’t Maartens #1 in the world for the 1500?
Anyway, love seeing range out these guys!
Hosszu with a solid swim, nice to see.
And always a joy to see Meilutyte swim fast.
This will be the best race of 2022 worlds.. 1:44 high might not medal again
If he swims it even. His 400 is 3:41.6 and 1500 is 14:40.2 — his 800 could be his best event. Does he go 2-4-8 or 4-8-15? Or some other combo of the 4?
Maggie McNeil went 57:13 in the trials didn’t she?