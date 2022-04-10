Projecting Brazil’s 2022 World Championships Roster After the Brazil Trophy

2022 BRAZIL SWIMMING TROPHY
- April 4-10, 2022
- Maria Lenk Water Park, Rio de Janeiro
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- 2022 FINA ‘A’ Cuts
Brazil just wrapped up the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy, which served as its qualifying meet for the 2022 World Championships, among other international meets this summer. For World Champs selection, the top two finishers in each event will be named to the roster, provided they each achieve the FINA ‘A’ cut. Additionally, any swimmers who qualified for finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer were automatically qualified for the World Champs team in those events.
It’s unclear whether Brazil will be exercising discretion to add additional swimmers to the roster who didn’t achieve a FINA ‘A’ cut, so for now, we have a good idea of what Brazil’s World Champs roster is going to look like.
Without further ado, here breakdowns of the pre-qualified swimmers, plus those who hit FINA ‘A’ cuts this past week.
Pre-Qualified via 2020 Olympic Finals Appearance
MEN
- Bruno Fratus – 50 Free
- Fernando Scheffer – 200 Free
- Guilherme Costa – 800 Free
- Leonardo de Deus – 200 Fly
WOMEN
- None
Additional FINA ‘A’ Cuts Achieved at the Brazil Swimming Trophy
MEN
- Guilherme Costa – 400 Free
- Fernando Scheffer – 400 Free
- Stephan Steverink – 400 IM
- Nicholas Santos – 50 Fly
- Gabriel Santos – 50 Fly, 100 Free
- Guilherme Santos – 50 Fly
- Marcelo Chierighini – 50 Fly, 100 Free
- Vini Lanza – 50 Fly, 100 Fly
- Joao Gomes – 50 Breast
- Felipe Silva – 50 Breast
- Caio Pumputis – 50 Breast, 200 IM
- Matheus Gonche – 200 Fly, 100 Fly
- Felipe Santos – 100 Free
- Guilherme Basseto – 50 Back
- Kayky Mota – 100 Fly
- Gus Borges – 50 Free
WOMEN
- Jhennifer Conceicao – 100 Breast, 50 Breast
- Viviane Jungblut – 400 Free, 1500 Free, 800 Free
- Stephanie Balduccini – 200 Free
- Beatriz Dizotti – 1500 Free
- Gabrielle Goncalves – 800 Free
- Lorrane Ferreira – 50 Free
Projected Brazilian Roster for World Championships (Individual Events)
MEN
- Guilherme Costa – 400 Free, 800 Free
- Fernando Scheffer – 400 Free, 200 Free
- Leonardo de Deus – 200 Fly
- Bruno Fratus – 50 Free
- Stephan Steverink – 400 IM
- Nicholas Santos – 50 Fly
- Gabriel Santos – 50 Fly, 100 Free
- Guilherme Santos – 50 Fly
- Marcelo Chierighini – 50 Fly, 100 Free
- Vini Lanza – 50 Fly, 100 Fly
- Joao Gomes – 50 Breast
- Felipe Silva – 50 Breast
- Caio Pumputis – 50 Breast, 200 IM
- Matheus Gonche – 200 Fly, 100 Fly
- Guilherme Basseto – 50 Back
- Gus Borges – 50 Free
WOMEN
- Jhennifer Conceicao – 100 Breast, 50 Breast
- Viviane Jungblut – 400 Free, 1500 Free, 800 Free
- Stephanie Balduccini – 200 Free
- Beatriz Dizotti – 1500 Free
- Gabrielle Goncalves – 800 Free
- Lorrane Ferreira – 50 Free
Notably, the women’s roster is much smaller than the men’s, which has been a trend in Brazilian swimming. That being said, there are a few bright spots on this women’s roster. 17-year-old Stephanie Balducci rocketed to a new personal best in the 200 free this past week, breaking 2:00 for the first time and getting all the way down to 1:57.77. Viviane Jungblut continues to improve in the women’s distance events, working her way down towards finals-caliber times on the international stage.
Also of note, 42-year-old Nicholas Santos will be one of the highest seeds from Brazil at the World Championships this summer. Santos threw down a scorching 22.73 to win the 50 fly, establishing the top time in the world this year by a giant margin. At 42-years-old, Santos stands a decent chance of winning a medal this summer.
Not possible to have 5 guys in 50 fly and 3 in 50 breast. Only 2 per country! Your projections are those that have A cuts or those that will swim the events?
1:57 might squeak Balduccini in the final, she’s young and improving fast. Hopefully she is able to repeat the time or faster this summer.
I hope a 1:57 isn’t enough for the final.
Why are 5 guys included in the 50 fly?