2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 4 Prelims: Greater Somerset Sweeps Women’s Races

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Thursday prelims at the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals featured the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, a familiar format for those NCAA swimming fans out there. Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch swam her 3rd 22.2 50 free of the meet this morning, posting the top time of the morning in the women’s 50 with a 22.28. Moesch entered the meet with a personal best of 22.33, then led off the GSCY 200 free relay in 22.26 in prelims, before leading the relay off with a 22.22 in finals. Notably, Moesch split a scorching 21.46 on the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay last night, so we’ll see if she inches closer to breaking the 22-second barrier flat-start in tonight’s final.

Upper Main Line Y’s Alexa Fulton clocked a new personal best of 22.46 to take the 2nd seed for tonight’s final. Fulton is a Texas recruit.

After winning the 400 IM last night, Emily Thompson, another Greater Somerset County 16-year-old, swam a 1:59.42 for the top time of the morning in the women’s 200 IM. That swim was a bit off Thompson’s best time of 1:58.29. Keep in mind that Thompson was off her PB in prelims of the 400 IM yesterday then swam a best time in finals. Moesch was notably in this race too, swimming a new best time of 2:02.47 to finish 6th. It will be interesting to see if Moesch decides to keep the double for tonight’s final, especially considering she’ll have the 800 free relay as well.

It was a Greater Somerset County women’s sweep this morning, as Catherine Meisner (18), the runner-up in the 200 free last night, clocked the fastest time of the morning with a 4:51.40.

Piedmont Family Y 15-year-old Thomas Heilman led prelims of the men’s 50 free, swimming a 20.09. Heilman led off the 200 free relay in a new best of 19.78 a few nights ago, so we’ll look to see how he improves in finals of the individual race tonight. This should be an exciting final tonight, as Brendan Whitfield (Lynchburg Y) and Daniel Diehl (Cumberland Y) have also been 19-point before. Additionally, York Y’s Daniel Gordon, a Florida recruit, split 19.59 on the anchor leg of the 200 free relay two nights ago.

Countryside Y 17-year-old Kevin Glennon posted the top time in the men’s 200 IM with a 1:49.39, chipping 0.56 seconds off his personal best. Greensboro Community Y 17-year-old Dax Harris will be in lane 4 tonight in the men’s 500 free final, after swimming a 4:29.48. Coming in right behind him this morning was ME Lyons’ Alex Craft, who swam a 4:29.60.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY (TOP 10)

COMBINED

Piedmont Family Y – 406 York Y – 295 Greater Somerset County Y – 275 Schroeder Y – 242 Greater Spartanburg Y – 227 Greater Monmouth Y – 215.5 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 190 Upper Main Line Y – 179 Fanwood Scotch Plains Y – 179 Champaign County Y – 164

MEN

Piedmont Family Y – 225 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 127 York Y – 126 Greater Monmouth Y – 108.5 Triangle Area Y – 107 Western Branch Y – 102 Champaign County Y – 94 Schroeder Y – 88 Birmingham Family Y – 81 Greater Spartanburg Y – 57

