Hawaii Officially Posts Head Coaching Position, One of 9 Open D1 Jobs

The University of Hawaii has officially posted its job listing for a head swimming & diving coach, which should finally push the program after the bizarre and secretive departure of former head coach Elliot Ptasnik.

Marcus Guttmann was named the interim head coach of the program last fall after months of reports that Ptasnik was put on a leave of absence. Sources both official and unofficial at the school have been unable to provide answers about what happened with Ptasnik beyond vague reports of an “internal investigation.”

Ptasnik took over the program in summer 2019 when Dan Schemmel was hired away by Stanford to lead the men’s team. He kept the program’s success going, leading both the men’s and women’s team to MPSF conference titles in 2020. For the men, that included a conference-record 895.50 points.

The women won again in 2021, while the men fell to BYU. That extended the women’s title streak to 5.

The team was led in 2021-2022 by Marcus Guttmann, who is another holdover from the Schemmel era. He joined the program prior to the 2016-2017 season. He came to the program from the Badger Aquatics Club in Madison, Wisconsin, from 2013-2016, where he also coached alongside Schemmel.

In Guttmann’s interim year, the Hawaii women finished 2nd, with UCSD snapping the streak by a narrow 12.5 points. The Hawaii men slipped to 3rd place.

This becomes one of at least 8 NCAA Division I head coaching openings, with the season concluding less than a week ago. Other positions that are publicly announced include:

USC

Notre Dame

Utah

Pitt

Illinois

UIC

VMI

Holy Cross

At least some of those jobs are expected to create openings at other D1 schools as the coaching carousel begins to rev up into the summer.