2022 NCAA Champion Hugo Gonzalez Will Not Attend 2022 European Champs

Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez has announced via Instagram that he will not be attending the 2022 European Championships set to occur from August 11-21 in Rome, Italy.

“It hasn’t been an easy one, but finally I’ll not be competing at the 2022 Europeans this summer. Time to race and flex will come again like in this pic at Europeans last year, but now it’s time for a little break. Still, our goals remain the same for the upcoming seasons, we’re making a pit stop just to change tires 🛞

Still cheering for TeamESP from home, Go Spain 🇪🇸!”

Gonzalez represented Spain at last summer’s European Championships that took place from May 17-23 in Budapest, Hungary. There he won the men’s 200 IM (1:56.76), was second in the 100 back (52.90), and third in the 50 back (24.47). He also swam in prelims of the 200 back (1:59.10, 15th) and 100 fly (52.87, 35th).

Notably, Gonzalez was Spain’s only medalist on the men’s side at the whole meet as he won one gold, one silver, and one bronze. He also was Spain’s only finalist in all three events he medaled in.

He went on to represent Spain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he finished sixth in the 100 back (52.78) and 11th in the 200 IM (1:57.96).

This past winter, Gonzalez swam his senior season at Cal. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, he won the men’s 400 IM (3:32.88), finished fifth in the 200 IM (1:39.82), and 10th in the 200 back (1:51.45). His 400 IM was a huge swim as he set an NCAA record in the process. It also was his first NCAA title. Notably, Gonzalez began his NCAA career at Auburn before transferring to Virginia Tech and then transferring to finish his career at Cal.

This summer, Gonzalez represented Spain at Worlds in Budapest. He finished 11th in the 100 back (53.50), 12th in the 200 IM (1:58.41), 13th in the 200 back (1:59.05), and 19th in the 50 back (25.26).

Gonzalez is the Spanish National Record holder in the men’s 50 back and 200 IM. Notably, his 50 backstroke time comes from last summer’s European Championships.

As previously stated, the loss of Gonzalez will be huge as he was Spain’s only medalist on the men’s side at last year’s edition of the European Championships. In addition, he was the country’s only finalist in the 200 IM, 50 back, and 100 back, the three events he medaled in.