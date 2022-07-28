Daily Swim Coach Workout #730

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

21 minutes dry land/stretch (coordination movements, capo cartwheels, donkey kicks, reaction drills)

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water, alternate streamline flutter kick/dolphin kick]

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

6×75 @ 1:00/1:10 Free with snorkels (balanced stroke) EN2

:15 transition

4×100 @ 1:15/1:20 Free (+10 sec rest) EN3

:15 transition

2×200 @ 2:30/2:40 w/paddles [75 EN2/ 125 Desc to sprint] EN3

:15 transition

1×300 @ 5:00 kick speed play[100y 10fast/10slow; 100y 20 fast/20 slow; 100 30 fast/30slow] EN2

:15 transition

2 minute explanation of next set

4×100 @ 2:00 50y kick fly/50 swim (alternate 25 pace, 25 sprint) SP1

1×25 @1:00 REC (half way down and back)

2 minute explanation of next set

4×50 @ 1:00 worst stroke sprints SP1

1×25 @1:00 REC (half way down and back)

2 minute explanation of next set

4×25 @ :30 #1 stroke no free sprints SP2

2 minute explanation of next set

1×300 @5:00 REC kick/pull/swim