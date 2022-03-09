2022 Men’s NCAA Psych Sheets: Texas Scratches Artmann, Harvard’s Johnson In

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Official Psych Sheets

The official psych sheets for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships were released on Wednesday morning, with the University of Texas forced to scratch one swimmer after the team qualified 19 (one over the maximum) for the competition.

The Longhorns have opted to drop junior Sam Artmann from their roster, which bumps in Harvard senior Jake Johnson.

Artmann was initially ranked as the 26th-fastest swimmer on the pre-selection psych sheets in the 200 fly, which also happened to be the top-ranking event for Johnson (31st).

Artmann was also originally entered to race the 100 fly, seeded 64th, while Johnson will get to swim the 200 IM (39th seed) and 100 fly (40th seed).

The tiebreak for alternates with the same ranking is a comparison of the swimmer’s time to the NCAA ‘A’ cut, which comes into effect now that the official psych sheets have dropped.

Johnson was brought in as the next-fastest swimmer in the event that had a scratch, the 200 fly, but interestingly enough was already the first alternate for the entire meet if there were any scratches after today’s psychs sheets were released.

That distinction now goes to Texas A&M freshman Munzy Kabbara, who ranks 31st in the 400 IM. Florida’s Jack Vandeusen is the second alternate, ranking 31st in the 1650 free, and WVU’s David Dixon jumps up to third alternate as the 31st-fastest swimmer in the 200 fly after Artmann’s scratch.

With the entire Ivy League having canceled its 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, Johnson didn’t compete at all last season, and as a result, this will be his first NCAA Championship meet in his senior year.

As a sophomore in 2020, Johnson qualified to swim at NCAAs in the 200 fly, but the meet was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic outbreak. In his freshman year, he was on the 36th line on the pre-selection psych sheets, a few spots shy of being in the mix for an NCAA slot.

After the year hiatus, Johnson has come back strong this season for Harvard, establishing personal best times in all three of the events he’ll swim at NCAAs.

At the Ivy League Championships last month, he hit the 200 fly time that ultimately qualified him for NCAAs in a time trial, 1:42.42, after clocking 1:45.74 in the event’s final to place sixth (his TT time would’ve been second). He also placed second in the 200 IM with a new best of 1:43.82, and added a second runner-up finish in the 400 IM (season-best of 3:45.43).

In the 100 fly, Johnson established a lifetime best of 46.20 at the Minnesota Invitational in December.

With the addition of Johnson, Harvard now has five swimmers qualified for men’s NCAAs.