2022 Men’s DI NCAAs: Cal Leads Texas in Projected Scoring (Scored Psych Sheets)

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

The NCAA has released the pre-selection psych sheets for the Men’s DI Swimming & Diving Championships, and as always, we have plenty of analysis for our readers. In this post, we’re breaking down the scored psych sheets for the meet.

Below, you’ll find the psych sheet scored out. Please keep in mind that this does not include diving.

A big thank you to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Place Team Scored Psych Relay Points Individual Points Individual Seeds in top 20 1 California 358.5 118 240.5 24 2 Texas 351 136 215 21 3 Florida 310.5 148 162.5 18 4 Arizona St 277 136 141 18 5 NC State 274.5 134 140.5 22 6 Stanford 239 108 131 16 7 Indiana 226 120 106 12 8 Louisville 199 120 79 10 9 Ohio St 190 118 72 11 10 Virginia Tech 185.5 78 107.5 11 11 Georgia 173 38 135 11 12 Virginia 109 82 27 9 13 Michigan 92 40 52 9 14 Tennessee 89.5 40 49.5 5 15 Alabama 82 52 30 5 16 LSU 52 0 52 3 17 Arizona 41 12 29 3 18 Minnesota 40 0 40 3 19 Wisconsin 39 6 33 6 20 Harvard 25 12 13 4 21 Florida St 24 24 0 0 22 Penn 22 0 22 2 23 Southern Cali 21 2 19 4 24 Auburn 20 8 12 5 25 Missouri 20 0 20 5 26 Kentucky 20 8 12 2 27 Northwestern 16.5 4 12.5 2 28 Georgia Tech 14 0 14 5 29 Air Force (M) 11 0 11 1 30 Princeton 11 0 11 3 31 Texas A&M 9 0 9 5 32 Pittsburgh 6 0 6 1 33 Penn St 5 0 5 2 34 Purdue 4 4 0 0 35 Notre Dame 3 0 3 3 36 SMU 3 0 3 1 37 UNC 2 2 0 0

Alright. So, Cal is leading the scored psych sheet over Texas by a slim margin. Texas has a diving advantage over Cal, although with the absence of Jordan Windle, one of the top divers in the NCAA, that advantage is less significant than in previous years.

Another interesting aspect of the projected scoring is just how few relay points Cal is seeded to score. It’s not terribly surprising, since Cal’s relays outside of the 200 free and 400 free at Pac-12 didn’t perform as fast as we thought they could have. The reason it’s notable that Cal is seeded so lowly in relays is because it leaves room for Cal to potential improve versus their projected scoring.

One other thing to note: Texas will have to cut one of their swimmers from the roster at some point today, although it’s highly unlikely doing so will affect the scoring..

The meet is projected to be significantly deeper than usual. Even without diving included the #10 team is projected to score 34.5 points more than Texas A&M did last year to finish 10th (151). Again keeping in mind this leaves diving out, we have 7 teams projected to score over 200 points, while only 6 teams actually scored 200 last year.