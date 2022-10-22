2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Europa-Sportpark, Berlin, Germany
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 8:30 am local / 2:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 1:00 pm ET
The second day of the FINA World Cup stop in Berlin is underway. The schedule for this morning is slightly fractured, as the session will start with the slowest heats of the women’s 400 IM and men’s 1500 free. We’ll then move into the ‘A’ flight of today’s events, which consists of the fastest three heats in each event. Once all the ‘A’ flights for each event have concluded, the session will then move directly into the ‘B’ flights.
You can view the day two prelims heat sheet here.
Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey is the top seed in the women’s 200 free by a wide margin. The World Record holder in the event, Haughey comes in with a 1:50.31, putting her over two seconds ahead of the next-fastest seed: Madi Wilson (1:52.55). After an excellent summer, we should keep an eye on Denmark’s Marrit Steenbergen, the third seed.
World Junior Record holder Matt Sates is the top seed in the men’s 200 IM this morning, coming in with his WJR mark of 1:51.45. Unlike the women’s 200 free, the men’s 200 IM is tightly packed at the top, with Italy’s Alberto Razzetti entering as the #2 seed with a 1:51.54.
Sweden’s Louise Hansson enters as the top seed in the women’s 100 back. Her time of 55.20 is notably under the World Cup Record mark of 55.23. Canada’s Kylie Masse (55.22) is the #2 seed and is also entered under the World Cup Record.
World Record holder Huseyin Sakci is the top seed in the men’s 50 breast. Sakci is the only swimmer to have broken 25 seconds in the SCM 50 breast, but he’ll likely be pushed by Nicolo Martinenghi and Nic Fink in the event today.
Another World Record holder, Kyle Chalmers, is the top seed in the men’s 100 free. Likewise, Ruta Meilutyte is the World Record holder in the women’s 100 breast. However, unlike the other World Record holders in today’s events, Meilutyte is nor the top seed in the women’s 100 breast. She’s seeded sixth with a 1:05.23, well off her WR of 1:02.36.
WOMEN’S 400 IM – SLOW HEATS
- World Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2017
- World Junior Record: 4:23.33, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2017
- World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2017
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – SLOW HEATS
- World Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock (GER), 2021
- World Junior Record: 14:27.78, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2012
- World Cup Record: 14:15.49, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2016
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014
- World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA), 2009
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2021
- World Junior Record: 1:52.85, Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018
- World Cup Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2012
- World Junior Record: 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA), 2021
- World Cup Record: 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2021
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2019
- World Junior Record: 55.99, Mie Oe Nielsen (DEN), 2013
- World Cup Record: 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN), 2009
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 24.95, Huseyin Sakci (TUR), 2021
- World Junior Record: 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA), 2021
- World Cup Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 2009
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009
- World Junior Record: 24.55, Claire Curzan (USA), 2021
- World Cup Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2021
- World Junior Record: 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- World Cup Record: 44.95, Vlad Morozov (RUS), 2018
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:02.36, Alia Atkinson (JAM)/Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2016/2013
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
- World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Alia Atkinson (JAM)/Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2016/2013
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 1:48.24, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018
- World Junior Record: 1:49.89, Kuan-Hung Wang (TPE), 2020
- World Cup Record: 1:48.56, Chad le Clos (RSA), 2013
Sates intentionally sandbagging the last 25m of his 200IM, only to see Rapsys surging on his left, swam like he had a panic attack the last 5m.
Chad overtaking everyone in the last 50m instead of gassing out!