2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The second day of the FINA World Cup stop in Berlin is underway. The schedule for this morning is slightly fractured, as the session will start with the slowest heats of the women’s 400 IM and men’s 1500 free. We’ll then move into the ‘A’ flight of today’s events, which consists of the fastest three heats in each event. Once all the ‘A’ flights for each event have concluded, the session will then move directly into the ‘B’ flights.

You can view the day two prelims heat sheet here.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey is the top seed in the women’s 200 free by a wide margin. The World Record holder in the event, Haughey comes in with a 1:50.31, putting her over two seconds ahead of the next-fastest seed: Madi Wilson (1:52.55). After an excellent summer, we should keep an eye on Denmark’s Marrit Steenbergen, the third seed.

World Junior Record holder Matt Sates is the top seed in the men’s 200 IM this morning, coming in with his WJR mark of 1:51.45. Unlike the women’s 200 free, the men’s 200 IM is tightly packed at the top, with Italy’s Alberto Razzetti entering as the #2 seed with a 1:51.54.

Sweden’s Louise Hansson enters as the top seed in the women’s 100 back. Her time of 55.20 is notably under the World Cup Record mark of 55.23. Canada’s Kylie Masse (55.22) is the #2 seed and is also entered under the World Cup Record.

World Record holder Huseyin Sakci is the top seed in the men’s 50 breast. Sakci is the only swimmer to have broken 25 seconds in the SCM 50 breast, but he’ll likely be pushed by Nicolo Martinenghi and Nic Fink in the event today.

Another World Record holder, Kyle Chalmers, is the top seed in the men’s 100 free. Likewise, Ruta Meilutyte is the World Record holder in the women’s 100 breast. However, unlike the other World Record holders in today’s events, Meilutyte is nor the top seed in the women’s 100 breast. She’s seeded sixth with a 1:05.23, well off her WR of 1:02.36.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – SLOW HEATS

World Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2017

World Junior Record: 4:23.33, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2017

World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2017

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – SLOW HEATS

World Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock (GER), 2021

World Junior Record: 14:27.78, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2012

World Cup Record: 14:15.49, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2016

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA), 2009

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2021

(HKG), 2021 World Junior Record: 1:52.85, Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018

World Cup Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2012

World Junior Record: 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA), 2021

World Cup Record: 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2021

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2019

World Junior Record: 55.99, Mie Oe Nielsen (DEN), 2013

World Cup Record: 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN), 2009

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 24.95, Huseyin Sakci (TUR), 2021

World Junior Record: 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA), 2021

World Cup Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 2009

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009

World Junior Record: 24.55, Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

World Cup Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2021

(AUS), 2021 World Junior Record: 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

World Cup Record: 44.95, Vlad Morozov (RUS), 2018

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 1:02.36, Alia Atkinson (JAM)/ Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2016/2013

(LTU), 2016/2013 World Junior Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

(LTU), 2013 World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Alia Atkinson (JAM)/Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2016/2013

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 1:48.24, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018

World Junior Record: 1:49.89, Kuan-Hung Wang (TPE), 2020

World Cup Record: 1:48.56, Chad le Clos (RSA), 2013

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: