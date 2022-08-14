2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 FINALS HEAT SHEET

On day four of the 2022 European Championships, the finals of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 free, and the men’s 4×100 free relay will be contested. Kristof Milak will be enduring an extremely tough schedule today, starting off with the finals of the 100 fly, and then having to race the 200 free semi-finals minutes later. Then, he will end his day by swimming on Hungary’s 4×100 free relay. He is the top seed headed both into the 100 fly final and the 200 free semis.

Italy’s Silvia Scalia is fresh off a national record in the semi-finals, and is the top seed in the women’s 50 back final. Her biggest challenges to the throne seems to be European record holder Kira Toussaint, Commonwealth medalist Medi Harris, and Worlds bronze medalist Analia Pigree.

In the women’s 200 free final, top seed Marrit Steenbergen looks to complete the 100/200 free sweep. However, she will have to fend off Isabel Gose, who was just 0.3 seconds off of her in semi-finals. That race will proceed following the men’s 200 breast final, where top seed Matti Mattison will try to win Finland’s first men’s 200 breast medal since 1931.

There will also be semifinal action in the men’s 200 free, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 back, and women’s 200 breast. Most notably, we will get a preview of what’s to come from David Popovici, who just broke the world record in the 100 free, in the 200 free.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2022

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018)

European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint , NED (2021)

, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)

2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

European Championship Record: 1:44.79 – Martin Malyutin, RUS (2022)

2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin, RUS – 1:44.79

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

MEN’S 50 BACK – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2021 Olympics

European Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2013 World Championships

European Championship Record: 2:19.84, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2014

2021 European Champion: Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:21.34

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2022 Australian Trials

European Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2019 World Championships

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships

(ITA) – 2009 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:54.95, Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2018

(FRA) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:56.27

MEN’S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS