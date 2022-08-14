2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
On day four of the 2022 European Championships, the finals of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 free, and the men’s 4×100 free relay will be contested. Kristof Milak will be enduring an extremely tough schedule today, starting off with the finals of the 100 fly, and then having to race the 200 free semi-finals minutes later. Then, he will end his day by swimming on Hungary’s 4×100 free relay. He is the top seed headed both into the 100 fly final and the 200 free semis.
Italy’s Silvia Scalia is fresh off a national record in the semi-finals, and is the top seed in the women’s 50 back final. Her biggest challenges to the throne seems to be European record holder Kira Toussaint, Commonwealth medalist Medi Harris, and Worlds bronze medalist Analia Pigree.
In the women’s 200 free final, top seed Marrit Steenbergen looks to complete the 100/200 free sweep. However, she will have to fend off Isabel Gose, who was just 0.3 seconds off of her in semi-finals. That race will proceed following the men’s 200 breast final, where top seed Matti Mattison will try to win Finland’s first men’s 200 breast medal since 1931.
There will also be semifinal action in the men’s 200 free, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 back, and women’s 200 breast. Most notably, we will get a preview of what’s to come from David Popovici, who just broke the world record in the 100 free, in the 200 free.
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: 49.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019
- European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2022
- European Championship Record: 50.18, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021
- 2020 European Champion: Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.18
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018)
- European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021)
- European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)
- 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- European Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- European Championship Record: 1:44.79 – Martin Malyutin, RUS (2022)
- 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin, RUS – 1:44.79
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)
- European Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)
- European Championships Record: 55.89 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)
- 2020 European Champion: Anna Ntountounaki, GRE/Marie Wattel, FRA – 57.37
MEN’S 50 BACK – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials
- European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships
- European Championships Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships
- 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 23.80
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2021 Olympics
- European Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2013 World Championships
- European Championship Record: 2:19.84, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2014
- 2021 European Champion: Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:21.34
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2022 Australian Trials
- European Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2019 World Championships
- European Championships Record: 2:06.80, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2018
- 2020 European Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.99
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships
- European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships
- European Championship Record: 1:54.95, Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2018
- 2020 European Champion: Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:56.27
MEN’S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS
- World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games
- European Record: 3:08.32, France – 2008 Olympic Games
- European Championship Record: 3:10.41, Russia – 2021
- 2020 European Champion: Russia, 3:10.41