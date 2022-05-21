Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Australian Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s session of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, which serve as a qualifying meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, will be the final prelims session of the meet. The heats of women’s 50 free, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 50 breast, women’s 400 free and the women’s 200 IM will be contested.

We begin with the women’s 50 free where we have five sub-25 entrants: Shayna Jack, Meg Harris, Holly Barratt, Madi Wilson, and Mollie O’Callaghan. Jack and O’Callaghan finished 1-2 the 100 free, being the only two swimmers under 53. In the 50, they will look to take the top two spots in another sprint freestyle event. They will take on a big role of filling the shoes of Olympic champion Emma McKeon and Commonwealth Record holder Cate Campbell, who are not competing at this meet.

The men’s 100 back will be a showdown between top-seeded veteran Mitch Larkin and 18-year-old Issac Cooper. Cooper currently has the hot hand, recently breaking the Australian record in the 50 back. 100 fly champion Brianna Throssell and Elizabeth Dekkers are seeded just 0.05 seconds apart in the women’s 200 fly, making for a very close race. In the men’s 50 breast, 200 breast Worlds qualifier Matthew Wilson comes in as the top seed.

The final two events of the night might be the most anticipating ones. Ariarne Titmus scared the women’s 200 free world record earlier this meet to post the third-fastest time in history. In the women’s 400 free, will she establish a strong swim in prelims to break the world record later in finals? In the women’s 200 IM, we will see Kaylee McKeown take on the event that she dropped at the Olympics last year, but still ended up having the fastest time in the world for. Considering that she set a new personal best in the 400 IM, she could be primed for something big in the 200 as well.

Women’s 50 Free Heats

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 23.67 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Cate Campbell – 23.99 (2009)
  • Australian Record: Cate Campbell – 23.78 (2018)
  • Commonwealth Record: Cate Campbell – 23.78 (2018)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

Top 8:

  1. Shayna Jack – 24.23
  2. Meg Harris – 24.84
  3. Mollie O’Callaghan/Madi Wilson – 24.87
  4. Milla Jansen – 25.28
  5. Chelsey Edwards – 25.30
  6. Mia O’Leary – 25.43
  7. Alexandria Perkins – 25.44

Shayna Jack cruised to a win in the first heat, winning the race in a blistering time of 24.23. She took over a tenth off her previous best time of 24.38 from back in 2019. Her time stands as the third-fastest in the world for the 2021-22 season, just behind Liu Xiang‘s 23.97 and Sarah Sjostrom‘s 24.06. Madi Wilson finished second in that same race with a time of 24.87.

2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Free

XiangCHN
Liu
09/26
23.97
2Zhang
Yufei		CHN24.2909/26
3Sarah
Sjostrom		SWE24.3104/11
4Yujie
Cheng		CHN24.4109/26
5Shayna
Jack		AUS24.4203/05
View Top 19»

In the second heat, Mollie O’Callaghan matched Wilson’s time to win her race. Meg Harris won the third race in a slightly faster time, qualifying as the second-seed behind Jack in a 24.84.

15-year old Milla Jansen qualified for finals in fifth with a time of 25.28, dropping 0.23 seconds from her previous lifetime best of 25.51 from December 2021.

Holly Barratt, who came in with an entry time of 24.51, was off her best time and missed the finals, finishing 9th in a time of 25.50.

Men’s 100 Back Heats

  • World Record: Ryan Murphy – 51.85 (2016)
  • World Junior Record: Kilment Kolesnikov – 52.53 (2018)
  • Australian Record: Mitch Larkin – 52.11 (2015)
  • Commonwealth Record: Mitch Larkin – 52.11 (2015)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 54.03

Top 8:

  1. Bradley Woodward – 54.44
  2. Joshua-Edwards Smith – 54.61
  3. Mitch Larkin – 54.96
  4. Issac Cooper – 55.15
  5. Ty Hartwell – 55.20
  6. Thomas Hauck – 55.83
  7. Thomas Neill – 55.93
  8. Nathan Foote – 55.94

In the first heat of the men’s 100 back, Mitch Larkin won with a time of 54.96. He was challenged by Ty Hartwell, qualifed in second with a 55.20, throughout the race and was actually trailing him after the first 50 meters.

Issac Cooper led the second heat from start to finish, winning in a time of 55.15. Thomas Neill finished behind him in 55.93, dropping a significant amount from his lifetime best of 56.68 from March 2022.

The top time in the heats came from Bradley Woodward, who won the third heat in a 54.44. Joshua-Edwards Smith, who was closing in on Woodward towards the end of the race, took the second seed in a 54.61.

No men got under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 54.04 in this prelims session.

Women’s 200 Fly Heats

  • World Record: Liu Zije – 2:01.81 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Jiao Liuyang – 2:04.72 (2008)
  • Australian Record: Jessicah Shipper – 2:03.41 (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: Jessicah Shipper – 2:03.41 (2009)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Top 8:

  1. Brianna Throssell – 2:08.64
  2. Abbey Connor – 2:09.04
  3. Elizabeth Dekkers – 2:09.16
  4. Brittany Castelluzzo – 2:11.12
  5. Bella Grant – 2:13.04
  6. Laura Taylor – 2:13.06
  7. Kayla Hardy – 2:13.52
  8. Jessica Madden – 2:15.10

Brianna Throssell dominated the first heat, winning with a time of 2:08.64 and being under the FINA ‘A’ cut. Her time is ranked 11th in the world so far this year. Britanny Castelluzo came behind her in second, clocking a 2:11.12.

The second heat was tight at first, but Elizabeth Dekkers pulled ahead of the field in the third 50, going a time of 2:09.16 to also get under the ‘A’ cut.

Leading from start to finish, 17-year-old Abbey Connor also went under the ‘A’ cut to go 2:09.04, being the third woman under 2:10 in the heats. She dropped nearly a second off her best time of 2:09.98 set a month ago. This year, her lifetime best jumped over three seconds a 2:12.15 to a 2:09.04.

Men’s 50 Breast Heats

  • World Record: Adam Peaty – 29.95 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi – 26.97 (2017)
  • Australian Record: Christian Sprenger – 26.74 (2014)
  • Commonwealth Record: Adam Peaty – 29.95 (2017)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 27.33

Women’s 400 Free Heats

  • World Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:56.46 (2016)
  • World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.37 (2014)
  • Australian Record: Ariarne Titmus – 3:56.69 (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record: Ariarne Titmus – 3:56.69 (2021)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57

Women’s 200 IM Heats

  • World Record: Katinka Hosszu – 2:06.12 (2015)
  • World Junior Record: Ye Shiwen – 2:07.57 (2012)
  • Australian Record: Stephanie Rice – 2:07.03 (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: Stephanie Rice – 2:07.03 (2009)
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98

Pacheco
5 minutes ago

Abbey Connor pulling out a 2:09 at 17 so looks like throssell and dekkers might have some competition

2
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Pacheco
32 seconds ago

Might be able to snap up the third spot for CWGs but doubt she’ll trouble Dekkers or Throssell.

0
0
Reply
Miss M
8 minutes ago

Holly Barratt will make the final as visitors can’t swim A finals. She’s #8 as Chelsea Edwards is from NZ

1
0
Reply
Pacheco
9 minutes ago

Dekkers and throssell both looked good and pretty comfortable.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Pacheco
1
0
Reply
Sub13
20 minutes ago

Did Tommy Neill just drop a 5.5 second 100 back PB after having a terrible week? How odd.

4
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
14 minutes ago

Was an 0.84s PB.

3
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Troyy
8 minutes ago

FINA has his 100 back PB as 1:01 but I’m guessing he’s beaten that since in a meet FINA doesn’t recognise

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
6 minutes ago

His PB was set at a low level Brisbane meet so wouldn’t make it to the FINA database.

I use SA results page for Aussie athletes, USAS website for American and swimrankings.net for anyone else.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Troyy
1
0
Reply
jamesjabc
23 minutes ago

Is the name Matthew Magnussen just a coincidence? No relation to James?

1
0
Reply
Pacheco
28 minutes ago

Cooper with a very easy 55 looked to switch off with 25 to go. He won’t be in a middle lane though since there were multiple 54’s.

2
-1
Reply
Sub13
42 minutes ago

Did Jack just reclaim the #1 time this year from Sjostrom? Impressive!

2
-1
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
Reply to  Sub13
41 minutes ago

Sjostrom went 24.06 in 50 free semis in Monaco last evening, will swim the final tomorrow. Jack will challenge that time tonight, though.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Negative Nora (they/them)
5
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
40 minutes ago

Yes, but Sjostrom has had no reason to taper.

3
-1
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Troyy
35 minutes ago

Yeah fair enough. Every other woman on the list has had reason to taper though so even if she’s second that’s pretty incredible.

3
-2
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
33 minutes ago

Someone’s on a downvoting spree.

4
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Troyy
25 minutes ago

LOL. She got bored on Twitter so decided to downvote here instead

3
-3
Reply
new york’s battle leader
Reply to  Sub13
19 minutes ago

i live rent free in your head 🤭🤭

2
-6
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  new york’s battle leader
14 minutes ago

Hahaha. That saying doesn’t really work when I accuse you of doing something and you immediately prove me right lol. Have fun handing out your downvotes from the ‘stannies’

3
-3
Reply
new york’s battle leader
Reply to  Sub13
7 minutes ago

damn you let a twitter user get to you? after a full 24 hours?

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  new york’s battle leader
12 minutes ago

So immature you couldn’t help but expose yourself.

2
-3
Reply
new york’s battle leader
Reply to  Troyy
5 minutes ago

i’m immature yet you guys are still hung up from something on the internet that’s has no meaning 24 hours later

0
0
Reply
Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Sub13
37 minutes ago

#1 time is Liu Xiang for the 2021-22, 23.97.

For this year specifically Sjostrom was faster in Mare Nostrum semis.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Yanyan Li
5
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Yanyan Li
34 minutes ago

Yeah I was talking about this year. And I didn’t realise about Sjostrom’s swim from yesterday. Thanks.

1
-3
Reply
jamesjabc
Reply to  Yanyan Li
26 minutes ago

When exactly is the ‘season’ defined?

I would think a season would either be a calendar year (Jan-Dec) or half year (Jul-Jun) in which all the Tokyo times should still count? If it’s defined different to this, why is that?

4
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  jamesjabc
15 minutes ago

The season start is timed to exclude the big meet (WCs or Olympics) from the previous year.

5
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Troyy
10 minutes ago

If I remember right it’s Sep-Aug

2
0
Reply
Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Troyy
16 seconds ago

^^yup, and Liu Xiang’s time was from September 2021

0
0
Reply
Sub13
44 minutes ago

Hoping for a great session! Days 1 and 2 were great. 3 and 4 were somewhat disappointing. But W50 free, W400 free, M100 back and W200IM are all events to watch today!

3
-1
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
Reply to  Sub13
41 minutes ago

I’m excited for all those same events – plus intrigued to see Dekker’s 200 Fly – 100 Fly PB this meet, but 200 FR was a bit of a weird swim.

2
0
Reply

