2022 Australian Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s session of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, which serve as a qualifying meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, will be the final prelims session of the meet. The heats of women’s 50 free, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 50 breast, women’s 400 free and the women’s 200 IM will be contested.

We begin with the women’s 50 free where we have five sub-25 entrants: Shayna Jack, Meg Harris, Holly Barratt, Madi Wilson, and Mollie O’Callaghan. Jack and O’Callaghan finished 1-2 the 100 free, being the only two swimmers under 53. In the 50, they will look to take the top two spots in another sprint freestyle event. They will take on a big role of filling the shoes of Olympic champion Emma McKeon and Commonwealth Record holder Cate Campbell, who are not competing at this meet.

The men’s 100 back will be a showdown between top-seeded veteran Mitch Larkin and 18-year-old Issac Cooper. Cooper currently has the hot hand, recently breaking the Australian record in the 50 back. 100 fly champion Brianna Throssell and Elizabeth Dekkers are seeded just 0.05 seconds apart in the women’s 200 fly, making for a very close race. In the men’s 50 breast, 200 breast Worlds qualifier Matthew Wilson comes in as the top seed.

The final two events of the night might be the most anticipating ones. Ariarne Titmus scared the women’s 200 free world record earlier this meet to post the third-fastest time in history. In the women’s 400 free, will she establish a strong swim in prelims to break the world record later in finals? In the women’s 200 IM, we will see Kaylee McKeown take on the event that she dropped at the Olympics last year, but still ended up having the fastest time in the world for. Considering that she set a new personal best in the 400 IM, she could be primed for something big in the 200 as well.

Women’s 50 Free Heats

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 23.67 (2017)

World Junior Record: Cate Campbell – 23.99 (2009)

Australian Record: Cate Campbell – 23.78 (2018)

Commonwealth Record: Cate Campbell – 23.78 (2018)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

Top 8:

Shayna Jack cruised to a win in the first heat, winning the race in a blistering time of 24.23. She took over a tenth off her previous best time of 24.38 from back in 2019. Her time stands as the third-fastest in the world for the 2021-22 season, just behind Liu Xiang‘s 23.97 and Sarah Sjostrom‘s 24.06. Madi Wilson finished second in that same race with a time of 24.87.

In the second heat, Mollie O’Callaghan matched Wilson’s time to win her race. Meg Harris won the third race in a slightly faster time, qualifying as the second-seed behind Jack in a 24.84.

15-year old Milla Jansen qualified for finals in fifth with a time of 25.28, dropping 0.23 seconds from her previous lifetime best of 25.51 from December 2021.

Holly Barratt, who came in with an entry time of 24.51, was off her best time and missed the finals, finishing 9th in a time of 25.50.

Men’s 100 Back Heats

World Record: Ryan Murphy – 51.85 (2016)

World Junior Record: Kilment Kolesnikov – 52.53 (2018)

Australian Record: Mitch Larkin – 52.11 (2015)

– 52.11 (2015) Commonwealth Record: Mitch Larkin – 52.11 (2015)

– 52.11 (2015) FINA ‘A’ Cut: 54.03

Top 8:

Bradley Woodward – 54.44 Joshua-Edwards Smith – 54.61 Mitch Larkin – 54.96 Issac Cooper – 55.15 Ty Hartwell – 55.20 Thomas Hauck – 55.83 Thomas Neill – 55.93 Nathan Foote – 55.94

In the first heat of the men’s 100 back, Mitch Larkin won with a time of 54.96. He was challenged by Ty Hartwell, qualifed in second with a 55.20, throughout the race and was actually trailing him after the first 50 meters.

Issac Cooper led the second heat from start to finish, winning in a time of 55.15. Thomas Neill finished behind him in 55.93, dropping a significant amount from his lifetime best of 56.68 from March 2022.

The top time in the heats came from Bradley Woodward, who won the third heat in a 54.44. Joshua-Edwards Smith, who was closing in on Woodward towards the end of the race, took the second seed in a 54.61.

No men got under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 54.04 in this prelims session.

Women’s 200 Fly Heats

World Record: Liu Zije – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Jiao Liuyang – 2:04.72 (2008)

Australian Record: Jessicah Shipper – 2:03.41 (2009)

Commonwealth Record: Jessicah Shipper – 2:03.41 (2009)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Top 8:

Brianna Throssell – 2:08.64 Abbey Connor – 2:09.04 Elizabeth Dekkers – 2:09.16 Brittany Castelluzzo – 2:11.12 Bella Grant – 2:13.04 Laura Taylor – 2:13.06 Kayla Hardy – 2:13.52 Jessica Madden – 2:15.10

Brianna Throssell dominated the first heat, winning with a time of 2:08.64 and being under the FINA ‘A’ cut. Her time is ranked 11th in the world so far this year. Britanny Castelluzo came behind her in second, clocking a 2:11.12.

The second heat was tight at first, but Elizabeth Dekkers pulled ahead of the field in the third 50, going a time of 2:09.16 to also get under the ‘A’ cut.

Leading from start to finish, 17-year-old Abbey Connor also went under the ‘A’ cut to go 2:09.04, being the third woman under 2:10 in the heats. She dropped nearly a second off her best time of 2:09.98 set a month ago. This year, her lifetime best jumped over three seconds a 2:12.15 to a 2:09.04.

Men’s 50 Breast Heats

World Record: Adam Peaty – 29.95 (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi – 26.97 (2017)

Australian Record: Christian Sprenger – 26.74 (2014)

Commonwealth Record: Adam Peaty – 29.95 (2017)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 27.33

Women’s 400 Free Heats

World Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:56.46 (2016)

World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.37 (2014)

Australian Record: Ariarne Titmus – 3:56.69 (2021)

– 3:56.69 (2021) Commonwealth Record: Ariarne Titmus – 3:56.69 (2021)

– 3:56.69 (2021) FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57

