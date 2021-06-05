2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Video Roundup – Day 1

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Day 1 of the 2021 Olympic Trials Wave I saw a lot of swimmers take advantage of their second swims. 10 swimmers achieved Wave II cuts tonight, up from just 2 in prelims. I go through and give you some of my highlight swims from the first finals session, many of which were from 18-unders. Stay tuned every morning for a recap of the night before and new swimmers to watch for at Wave II.