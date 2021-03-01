2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s a rare Sunday night start for the 2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships from Houston, as the Cal men look to follow up on the women’s team success and claim a fourth straight conference title.

The meet will open with timed finals of the 800 free and 400 medley relays, where the Bears would have to be favored to win both.

They’ve won five straight titles in the 800 free, dating back to 2016, while Stanford comes in as the defending champs in the 400 medley relay after Cal was disqualified in 2020 (the Bears touched first by about four seconds before the DQ for an early takeoff).

There will be a lengthy 45-minute break between the two relays as well.

It’s also important to note that the diving portion of the meet has already wrapped up. Utah holds the points lead at 133, followed by Stanford and Arizona.

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DIVING)

Utah, 133 Stanford, 107 Arizona, 86 USC, 64 Cal, 22

And, in case you forgot, Arizona State won’t be competing after the team decided to redshirt the entire roster due to the pandemic back in July.

800 Free Relay Timed Final

Pac-12 Record: 6:07.31, Cal, 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 6:10.94, Cal, 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:17.18

2020 Champion: Cal (Quah, Mefford, Carr, Julian), 6:11.47

Cal, 6:11.98 Stanford, 6:12.83 Arizona, 6:16.30

The Cal men won a tight battle with Stanford to open the meet in the 800 free relay, with senior Trenton Julian unloading a massive 1:31.52 split swimming third.

The three teams racing in the second heat (Cal, Stanford and Arizona) were virtually even on the opening leg, with Cal’s Destin Lasco and Stanford’s Luke Maurer locked at 1:33.28. Crazily enough, both Lasco and Maurer tied at Stanford and Cal’s dual just over a week ago, both setting what is now their former best times in 1:33.99.

Another Cardinal freshman, Preston Forst, dropped a 1:31.68 split swimming second to launch Stanford to the lead by over two seconds at the halfway mark. Daniel Carr was 1:34.22 oon Cal’s second leg, almost two seconds slower than he was last season.

Then, it was Julian’s 1:31.52 which brought Cal and Stanford within .06 heading to the anchor, with Arizona still within striking distance less than two seconds back.

In a battle of seniors, Zach Yeadon got the job done for Cal, splitting 1:32.96 for a final time of 6:11.98. This is the sixth straight win in the event for the Bears, and their time ranks them third in the NCAA, trailing Texas (6:07.28) and Texas A&M (6:11.63).

Stanford’s Grant Shoults split 1:33.75 to bring them in for second in 6:12.83, and Arizona held on to beat USC’s opening heat-winning time for third in 6:16.30. The time for the Cardinal narrowly misses their school record of 6:12.66 set in 2017 (a team that featured Shoults as a freshman).

Three swimmers split 1:33 for Arizona, with junior Daniel Namir the fastest of the bunch on the lead-off in 1:33.40, under his previous best set at last year’s meet (1:33.66).

USC won Heat 1 in a time of 6:17.04, led by junior Alexei Sancov who recorded a 200 free time of 1:32.69 on the opening leg. That ranks him 11th in the nation this season, and marks his first best time in the event since entering college. Sancov’s previous best of 1:32.80 was set back at the 2018 Austin Sectionals.

400 Medley Relay Timed Final