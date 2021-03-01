UGA Junior Keegan Walsh Posts 1:41 200 Backstroke at Bulldog Last Chance Meet

BULLDOG NCAA “LAST CHANCE” QUALIFYING MEET

February 27-28, 2021

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile “Bulldog NCAA Qualifying Meet”

On day 2 of the University of Georgia’s Last Chance Meet, there was one swimmer who sealed their spot at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Competing in his home pool, UGA junior Keegan Walsh threw down a huge personal best of 1:41.16 in the 200 backstroke, knocking over a second off of his best time of 1:42.34. With his performance, Walsh earned an NCAA B-cut in the event, and now ranks 13th in the NCAA.

Even with the men’s PAC-12 Championships, along with a series of mid-major conference championships still yet to occur, Walsh will certainly earn an NCAA invite with his time. For reference, last season, it took a 1:41.18 to make the NCAA Championships. However, the invite time this season is expected to be slower due to complications associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Notable Swims: