PAC-12 Men’s Diving: Where do Teams Stand After 3 Events of 2021 Champs?

2021 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Diving: Thursday, February 25 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
    • University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
  • Swimming: Sunday, February 28 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021
    • Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
  • Defending Champion: Cal (3x) Results
The diving portion of the 2021 PAC-12 men’s swimming and diving championship concluded on Saturday. They dove out of the University of Arizona, although the swim program is headed to compete at the University of Houston starting on Sunday.

This is a similar format to the PAC-12 Championships last year where diving finished before swimming began, which gives us an idea of where teams stand in comparison to last year.

Utah’s divers made a big impact this year, mainly junior Tony Chen who nabbed 2nd place on both 1-meter and 3-meter. Then, fellow junior Luke McDivitt became the first Utah diver in program history to win the Pac-12 title on platform. Chen secured further points in the event in 8th place.

Stanford’s Conor Casey and Noah Vigran took 1st place on the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively. Casey was the defending champion in both events, and placed 3rd behind Chen on 3-meter. Together, Casey and Vigran’s high-place finishes puts Stanford comfortably in 2nd place so far.

This team standings setup is significantly different than last season where Utah men were in 4th place behind USC, Arizona and Stanford after diving concluded. The Trojan divers took the hardest fall this season, scoring 64 points in comparison to their 110 points last season, swapping with Utah into 4th place.

Notably, ASU head coach Bob Bowman decided to redshirt his entire swimming and diving roster for the 2020-2021 season. The Sun Devils placed 4th last year.

2021 PAC-12 Men’s Diving Scores

1-Meter 3-Meter Platform Total
Utah 51 38 44 133
Stanford 44 47 16 107
Arizona 28 27 31 86
USC 16 21 27 64
Cal 6 7 9 22

Considering Arizona lost about the same amount of points that Stanford gained between years, this gives Stanford the high ground if that battle takes place again this year.

PAC-12 Men’s 2021 vs 2020 Scoring

2021 2020 Difference
Utah 133 74 -59
Stanford 107 93 -14
Arizona 86 96 10
USC 64 110 46
Cal 22 28 6
ASU 0 47 47

