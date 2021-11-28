Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 ISL Playoff Match 6, Day 2: Live Recap

Comments: 13

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 17 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 6

TEAM POINTS – DAY 1

  1. Aqua Centurions – 264 points
  2. Cali Condors – 250 points
  3. Iron – 205 points
  4. Toronto Titans – 180 points

Lane Assignments

  • Lanes 1 & 2: Iron
  • Lanes 3 & 4: Aqua Centurions
  • Lanes 5 & 6: Cali Condors
  • Lanes 7 & 8: Toronto Titans

Day 1 of Playoff Match 6 saw a strong start by the Aqua Centurions who, at the beginning of day 2, hold a 14-point lead over season 2 champions the Cali Condors. Iron also had an impressive first day while the Toronto Titans, who are hurting as they only have 8 men swimming this weekend, are sitting in 4th place. As determined Saturday, the women’s 50 skins race will be butterfly and the men’s 50 skins race will be backstroke. Cali’s Caeleb Dressel is not swimming this weekend, though the Condors have looked strong despite his absence. Unless the Toronto Titans can pull off a huge come-from-behind victory their season ends today. Regardless of the final outcome, the Aqua Centurions and Iron will also swim their final races of the 2021 ISL season during this session.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Iron’s Barbora Seemanova looked like she was about to get the win from lane 2, but Cali’s Erika Brown charged home in the final 15 meters to go past Seemanova as well as Condor teammate Natalie Hinds to get the win by 0.01, touching the wall in 51.70. Brown jackpots Aqua’s Rosalia Nasretdinova and Iron’s Casey Fanz, bringing in 12 points.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Cali’s Justin Ress steps up in Dressel’s absence, taking the win in the men’s 100 freestyle with a new lifetime best of 45.70. Ress led from start to finish, flipping in 21.67, already half a second ahead of the rest of the field. The Aqua Centurions did well to place 2nd and 3rd, though the Cali Condors will take a narrow lead in overall team points. Ress jackpots Iron’s Maxim Lobanovszkij and Toronto’s Marius Kusch.

Team Points Update

  1. Cali Condors – 284 points
  2. Aqua Centurions – 280 points
  3. Iron – 216 points
  4. Toronto Titans – 187 points

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Late-addition Hali Flickinger rode in 2nd and 3rd through most of the race, trailing Toronto’s Laura Stephens, though Flickinger produced a great turn at the 175-meter mark and rocketed into a quick final 25, overtaking Stephens to get the win in 2:04.28. Cali teammate Katerine Savard placed 3rd to give Cali 16 points total–Flickinger jakpots Aqua’s Laura Taylor to earn 1 additional point.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Cali’s Eddie Wang and Toronto’s Alberto Razzetti battled through the entire 200 fly, though it was ultimately Wang who came out on top, touching nearly a second ahead of Razzetti. Wang was dominant on the middle 100 where he separated himself from Razzetti. Wang jackpots teammate Tomas Peribonio to earn Cali a total of 10 points. Toronto comes away with a much-needed 11 points to out-score Cali in this race, while Iron brings in 7 points and the Aqua Centurions 9 points.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

 

Men’s 100 Backstroke

 

Women’s 100 IM

 

Men’s 100 IM

 

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

 

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

 

Women’s 50 Butterfly

 

Men’s 50 Butterfly

 

Women’s 200 Freestyle

 

Men’s 200 Freestyle

 

Mixed 4 x 100 Medley Relay

 

Team Points Update

Women’s 400 IM

 

Men’s 400 IM

 

Team Points Update

Women’s 50 Butterfly Skins

Quarter-Final

 

Semi-Final

 

Final

 

Men’s 50 Backstroke Skins

Quarter-Final

 

Semi-Final

 

Final

 

Final Team Standings

In This Story

13
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CanSwim13
29 minutes ago

Anyone else hearing the Italian commentary ?

7
0
Reply
njones
Reply to  CanSwim13
28 minutes ago

yes…oh dear…
maybe they’ll cut the English for us 🙂 🙂

1
0
Reply
ISL Spec
Reply to  CanSwim13
26 minutes ago

Sadly yes

0
0
Reply
Noah
24 minutes ago

ISL’s stream is already glitching.

1
0
Reply
Oldmanswimmer
Reply to  Noah
2 minutes ago

Yes, I’ve been kicked off repeatedly with the message that the web site is over its capacity.

0
0
Reply
Eric the eel > Phelps
24 minutes ago

Si si buenos dias, vamos a hablar espanol con CBC sports Canada ..

1
0
Reply
Uncle_Reco
22 minutes ago

Why didnt Aqua choose freestyle for the skins?

When they have some good freestylers. JUST CRAZY!!

1
0
Reply
Eric the eel > Phelps
Reply to  Uncle_Reco
22 minutes ago

and backstroke? 0.

0
0
Reply
Centurion
Reply to  Uncle_Reco
1 minute ago

Because Miressi is not a 50free specialist and Szabo had covid, so he hasn’t a good shape. While in backstroke they had Rivolta who is not a specialist, but he is doing his best times here in Eindovhen

0
0
Reply
CanSwim13
21 minutes ago

Oh Justin 💩

0
0
Reply
njones
20 minutes ago

Ha! Rees joins the Pickrem/Mckeon club ($h*t) 🙂 🙂

0
0
Reply
ooo
12 minutes ago

Resource Limit Is ReachedThe website is temporarily unable to service your request as it exceeded resource limit. Please try again later.

This is ISL for you

5
0
Reply
Just give the trophy to the condors already
Reply to  ooo
9 minutes ago

VPN canada -> CBC sports , no buffering no problem

0
0
Reply

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!