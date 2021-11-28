2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 17 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 6

TEAM POINTS – DAY 1

Aqua Centurions – 264 points Cali Condors – 250 points Iron – 205 points Toronto Titans – 180 points

Lane Assignments

Lanes 1 & 2: Iron

Lanes 3 & 4: Aqua Centurions

Lanes 5 & 6: Cali Condors

Lanes 7 & 8: Toronto Titans

Day 1 of Playoff Match 6 saw a strong start by the Aqua Centurions who, at the beginning of day 2, hold a 14-point lead over season 2 champions the Cali Condors. Iron also had an impressive first day while the Toronto Titans, who are hurting as they only have 8 men swimming this weekend, are sitting in 4th place. As determined Saturday, the women’s 50 skins race will be butterfly and the men’s 50 skins race will be backstroke. Cali’s Caeleb Dressel is not swimming this weekend, though the Condors have looked strong despite his absence. Unless the Toronto Titans can pull off a huge come-from-behind victory their season ends today. Regardless of the final outcome, the Aqua Centurions and Iron will also swim their final races of the 2021 ISL season during this session.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Iron’s Barbora Seemanova looked like she was about to get the win from lane 2, but Cali’s Erika Brown charged home in the final 15 meters to go past Seemanova as well as Condor teammate Natalie Hinds to get the win by 0.01, touching the wall in 51.70. Brown jackpots Aqua’s Rosalia Nasretdinova and Iron’s Casey Fanz, bringing in 12 points.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Cali’s Justin Ress steps up in Dressel’s absence, taking the win in the men’s 100 freestyle with a new lifetime best of 45.70. Ress led from start to finish, flipping in 21.67, already half a second ahead of the rest of the field. The Aqua Centurions did well to place 2nd and 3rd, though the Cali Condors will take a narrow lead in overall team points. Ress jackpots Iron’s Maxim Lobanovszkij and Toronto’s Marius Kusch.

Team Points Update

Cali Condors – 284 points Aqua Centurions – 280 points Iron – 216 points Toronto Titans – 187 points

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Late-addition Hali Flickinger rode in 2nd and 3rd through most of the race, trailing Toronto’s Laura Stephens, though Flickinger produced a great turn at the 175-meter mark and rocketed into a quick final 25, overtaking Stephens to get the win in 2:04.28. Cali teammate Katerine Savard placed 3rd to give Cali 16 points total–Flickinger jakpots Aqua’s Laura Taylor to earn 1 additional point.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Cali’s Eddie Wang and Toronto’s Alberto Razzetti battled through the entire 200 fly, though it was ultimately Wang who came out on top, touching nearly a second ahead of Razzetti. Wang was dominant on the middle 100 where he separated himself from Razzetti. Wang jackpots teammate Tomas Peribonio to earn Cali a total of 10 points. Toronto comes away with a much-needed 11 points to out-score Cali in this race, while Iron brings in 7 points and the Aqua Centurions 9 points.

Team Points Update

