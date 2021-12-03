2021 ISL Final: London Missing Toussaint, Dressel Not Entered In 50 Free

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

The London Roar will be without star backstroker Kira Toussaint in the 2021 ISL Final, as the Dutch native is absent from the Day 1 start lists.

Toussaint has been London’s second-highest scorer this season (and 16th in the league overall) with 250.5 points, having won nine individual events (six in the women’s 50 back, three in the 100 back).

Toussaint told SwimSwam that she’s under the weather but tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

The club will now turn to Minna Atherton to provide big backstroke points, as well as give them a chance to win in the women’s 400 medley relay.

Among the swimmers returning, world record holder Benedetta Pilato is back for Energy Standard, giving them a punch in the arm in women’s breaststroke, and Simonas Bilis returns for the club’s men’s team, adding some relay depth.

For Cali’s Caeleb Dressel, he’s entered in the men’s 100 butterfly and not the 50 free, switching around what he swam two weeks ago. Dressel sat out of last weekend’s playoff match to rest for this final, with club general manager Jason Lezak noting that Dressel was dealing with illness.

Dressel’s absence from the 50 free suggests he’s nowhere near 100 percent.

As SwimSwam reported on Thursday, the LA Current will be missing multi-talented sprinter Beryl Gastaldello, who was the third-highest scorer in last year’s final.

Kathleen Baker, who was absent from the Current in last week’s match (and also entered at the US Open) is on the start lists in both the women’s 50 and 200 back, plus both relays.