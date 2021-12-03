Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 ISL Final: London Missing Toussaint, Dressel Not Entered In 50 Free

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

The London Roar will be without star backstroker Kira Toussaint in the 2021 ISL Final, as the Dutch native is absent from the Day 1 start lists.

Toussaint has been London’s second-highest scorer this season (and 16th in the league overall) with 250.5 points, having won nine individual events (six in the women’s 50 back, three in the 100 back).

Toussaint told SwimSwam that she’s under the weather but tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

The club will now turn to Minna Atherton to provide big backstroke points, as well as give them a chance to win in the women’s 400 medley relay.

Among the swimmers returning, world record holder Benedetta Pilato is back for Energy Standard, giving them a punch in the arm in women’s breaststroke, and Simonas Bilis returns for the club’s men’s team, adding some relay depth.

For Cali’s Caeleb Dressel, he’s entered in the men’s 100 butterfly and not the 50 free, switching around what he swam two weeks ago. Dressel sat out of last weekend’s playoff match to rest for this final, with club general manager Jason Lezak noting that Dressel was dealing with illness.

Dressel’s absence from the 50 free suggests he’s nowhere near 100 percent.

As SwimSwam reported on Thursday, the LA Current will be missing multi-talented sprinter Beryl Gastaldello, who was the third-highest scorer in last year’s final.

Kathleen Baker, who was absent from the Current in last week’s match (and also entered at the US Open) is on the start lists in both the women’s 50 and 200 back, plus both relays.

13
ISL Spec
45 minutes ago

Huge blow for London that they have to miss Toussaint. Without the return of Prigoda its an impossible task for the Roars now.

Pullbuoy
Reply to  ISL Spec
43 minutes ago

I agree – they needed all their big guns and to have them all firing to have a chance and losing a WR holder who has been in great form is a big blow

ISL Spec
Reply to  Pullbuoy
34 minutes ago

Yes the odds would have been very slim but not impossible. I assume that Energy will take the crown this year with Dressel not swimming as much (on his best).

Tiudbsi
Reply to  ISL Spec
31 minutes ago

Chalmers would have to break his 100 free Wr and jackpot the whole field for them to have a chance. And even then energy can sweep points in 4 events.

mc2
Reply to  Pullbuoy
33 minutes ago

Is Kira injured?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  mc2
28 minutes ago

Illness. Has tested negative for COVID twice.

Noah
34 minutes ago

Seems to be Energy’s match to lose.

CC2004
34 minutes ago

☹️ That’s Londons highest female swimmer gone

Uncle_Reco
19 minutes ago

Freya Anderson in 50 Breast?

Yoo
Reply to  Uncle_Reco
16 minutes ago

she’s actually gone a low 30s SCM 50 Breast before.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Yoo
Arthur Ruppin
18 minutes ago

Helena Gasson is noticeably missing for LA as well. Forcing Gorbenko to swim a fly leg on the relay.

CC2004
Reply to  Arthur Ruppin
34 seconds ago

Should have swam her on Breast but no Gastadello as well

CanSwim13
16 minutes ago

Energy has got this . Seems to be the team that was hurt the least by no shows, injuries and illness

