Beryl Gastaldello Out of ISL Finale

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

Friday, December 3rd – Saturday, December 4th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current

Beryl Gastaldello, a French Olympian and key swimmer for LA Current, has announced she won’t be competing in the International Swimming League Finale, set to take place Friday and Saturday.

Gastaldello announced the news via her Instagram, saying that because she couldn’t compete in the semi-finals due to an undisclosed “personal issue,” the team asked her not to swim in the finale.

View this post on Instagram

“Unfortunately I will not be going to the ISL finale tomorrow with the LA Current,” Gastaldello wrote in the post. “I had to take care of a personal matter which necessitated my taking time off from the semi finals. LA Current subsequently directed me not to compete in the finale.”

Instead, Gastaldello wrote she would be competing this weekend in Paris, representing her new club team — Etoiles 92 — for the first time. She also said she will be representing them at French Nationals, but that her focus is now on Worlds.

Gastaldello recently announced that she would train under Coley Stickels in the United States going forward, but representing Etoiles 92 at domestic events in France.

Gastaldello’s absence from the meet is a crucial blow for the LA Current. Already facing an uphill battle into the final, her absence probably eliminates them from title contention.

Gastaldello also could have earned points in the 100 IM. On the women’s side, LA is lacking in swimmers that can compete for points in the IM events.

Out of everyone who’s ever swam in the ISL over its three-season run, Gastaldello has won 32 events, the ninth-most out of any swimmer. Twenty-eight of those events were individual, the highest percentage of individual wins out of any of the top ten winners.

During the 2021 regular season, she averaged just under 15 points a match. In the regular season, she ranked 119th in the league in MVP scoring. She is also the ISL record holder in the 100 IM.

Her announcement was accompanied by a disappointed-face emoji and an implication that not competing in the finale was the team’s choice, not hers. She did, however, wish her teammates luck:

“I wish all of my teammates fast swimming and I hope to see them finish on a high note,” she wrote.