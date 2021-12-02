Luke Hobson Breaks Michael Phelps’ 17-Year-Old 500 Free NAG In 4:12.12

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
- Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)
- SCY (25y)
Day 1 Recap
University of Texas freshman Luke Hobson had an unbelievable performance in the men’s 500 freestyle prelims on Thursday morning at the Minnesota Invite, breaking the 17-18 National Age Group Record set by Michael Phelps back in 2004.
Hobson, 18, negative-split his way to a time of 4:12.12 in the 500 heats, lowering Phelps’ 17-year-old NAG of 4:12.33 set in March 2004 at the Maryland LSC Championships. That time was produced by Phelps while he was the American Record holder in the LCM 400 freestyle, having gone 3:46.73 at the 2003 Summer Nationals.
Hobson, who came into the meet with a PB of 4:16.56 set this past March, paced with sophomore teammate Coby Carrozza through 300 yards before taking off on the last 100, splitting 24.82/24.27 down the stretch to scorch his way to a new NAG record and the third-fastest time in the country.
SwimSwam was unable to locate splits for Phelps’ swim, though in this Baltimore Sun article he notes he turned at the halfway mark in 2:04 (compared to Hobson’s 2:06.7).
Hobson’s Splits
- 23.65
- 25.60 (49.25)
- 25.64 (1:14.89)
- 25.96 (1:40.85)
- 25.85 (2:06.70)
- 25.53 (2:32.23)
- 25.39 (2:57.62)
- 25.41 (3:23.03)
- 24.82 (3:47.85)
- 24.27 (4:12.12)
Hobson, only our 10th-ranked domestic recruit in the high school class of 2021 (re-rank), sits third in the country this season behind Florida’s Kieran Smith (4:10.72) and Alfonso Mestre (4:11.26).
Prior to this swim, Hobson ranked 31st in the 17-18 age group in the 500 free. He is the seventh swimmer in the age group to crack the 4:13 barrier.
Reigning 500 free NCAA champion Jake Magahey ranks fourth in the age group history with a time of 4:12.72, while former NCAA Record holder and national champ Townley Haas sits 10th with his time from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite as a freshman in December 2015.
Men’s All-Time 17-18 500 Freestyle Rankings
- Luke Hobson (TEX), 4:12.12 – 2021
- Michael Phelps (NBAC), 4:12.33 – 2004
- Reed Malone (USC), 4:12.66 – 2014
- Jake Magahey (SA), 4:12.72 – 2019
- Zach Yeadon (ND), 4:12.74 – 2018
- Trey Freeman (FLOR), 4:12.80 – 2019
- Grant Shoults (UN), 4:12.87 – 2016
- Patrick Callan (TAC), 4:13.78 – 2018
- Jack Conger (UN), 4:13.87 – 2013
- Townley Haas (TEX), 4:14.07 – 2015
Phelps, who won eight Olympic medals four months after that 500 free swim in 2004, ended up bringing his best time down to 4:10.43 in January 2008, ranking him 25th all-time in the event.
Prior to joining the University of Texas this fall, Hobson swam for Lakeridge Swim Team out of Reno, Nevada. Born in June 2003, he’ll be eligible to break 17-18 NAGs until midway through 2022.
On Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Hobson split 1:31.34 on Texas’ ‘B’ 800 free relay, which was the fastest split in the field and more than three and a half seconds better than his flat-start best time (1:35.09).
In addition to tonight’s 500 free final, he’s entered to swim the 200 free individually on Friday and the 1650 on Saturday.
🔥 🔥 🔥
oh im excited to see what else he has to offer
If he was 17, since the record is 2004, the NAG is for the 17-18 year age group and 17 years old when it was broken, you could have said “17 year old NAG broken.”
which is cool, but an 18 year old going 4:12 tho??😳😳😳
Also kind of makes me wonder what Phelps might have done in the 500 if he really had ever concentrated on it (i.e at the NCAA level). Nonetheless a very impressive swim from Luke Hobson
Wow! Way to break a legendary record, Luke!