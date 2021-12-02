Luke Hobson Breaks Michael Phelps’ 17-Year-Old 500 Free NAG In 4:12.12

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)

SCY (25y)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”

Live Stream (fee)

Day 1 Recap

University of Texas freshman Luke Hobson had an unbelievable performance in the men’s 500 freestyle prelims on Thursday morning at the Minnesota Invite, breaking the 17-18 National Age Group Record set by Michael Phelps back in 2004.

Hobson, 18, negative-split his way to a time of 4:12.12 in the 500 heats, lowering Phelps’ 17-year-old NAG of 4:12.33 set in March 2004 at the Maryland LSC Championships. That time was produced by Phelps while he was the American Record holder in the LCM 400 freestyle, having gone 3:46.73 at the 2003 Summer Nationals.

Hobson, who came into the meet with a PB of 4:16.56 set this past March, paced with sophomore teammate Coby Carrozza through 300 yards before taking off on the last 100, splitting 24.82/24.27 down the stretch to scorch his way to a new NAG record and the third-fastest time in the country.

SwimSwam was unable to locate splits for Phelps’ swim, though in this Baltimore Sun article he notes he turned at the halfway mark in 2:04 (compared to Hobson’s 2:06.7).

Hobson’s Splits

23.65

25.60 (49.25)

25.64 (1:14.89)

25.96 (1:40.85)

25.85 (2:06.70)

25.53 (2:32.23)

25.39 (2:57.62)

25.41 (3:23.03)

24.82 (3:47.85)

24.27 (4:12.12)

Hobson, only our 10th-ranked domestic recruit in the high school class of 2021 (re-rank), sits third in the country this season behind Florida’s Kieran Smith (4:10.72) and Alfonso Mestre (4:11.26).

Prior to this swim, Hobson ranked 31st in the 17-18 age group in the 500 free. He is the seventh swimmer in the age group to crack the 4:13 barrier.

Reigning 500 free NCAA champion Jake Magahey ranks fourth in the age group history with a time of 4:12.72, while former NCAA Record holder and national champ Townley Haas sits 10th with his time from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite as a freshman in December 2015.

Men’s All-Time 17-18 500 Freestyle Rankings

Luke Hobson (TEX), 4:12.12 – 2021 Michael Phelps (NBAC), 4:12.33 – 2004 Reed Malone (USC), 4:12.66 – 2014 Jake Magahey (SA), 4:12.72 – 2019 Zach Yeadon (ND), 4:12.74 – 2018 Trey Freeman (FLOR), 4:12.80 – 2019 Grant Shoults (UN), 4:12.87 – 2016 Patrick Callan (TAC), 4:13.78 – 2018 Jack Conger (UN), 4:13.87 – 2013 Townley Haas (TEX), 4:14.07 – 2015

Phelps, who won eight Olympic medals four months after that 500 free swim in 2004, ended up bringing his best time down to 4:10.43 in January 2008, ranking him 25th all-time in the event.

Prior to joining the University of Texas this fall, Hobson swam for Lakeridge Swim Team out of Reno, Nevada. Born in June 2003, he’ll be eligible to break 17-18 NAGs until midway through 2022.

On Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Hobson split 1:31.34 on Texas’ ‘B’ 800 free relay, which was the fastest split in the field and more than three and a half seconds better than his flat-start best time (1:35.09).

In addition to tonight’s 500 free final, he’s entered to swim the 200 free individually on Friday and the 1650 on Saturday.