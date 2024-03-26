2021 & 2024 NCAA 200 Back Champion Phoebe Bacon Using COVID-19 Fifth Year Next Season

Less than 48 hours after winning the NCAA title in the 200 backstroke, Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon has announced that she will return this fall to use her COVID-19 fifth year.

“Let’s run it back for one more year with the Badgers‼️ I’m so excited to have the opportunity to be a badger for another year! As well as get the chance to swim with @fbacon7 again! #5thyear“

Bacon has won two NCAA titles, winning the 200 back in both 2021 and 2024. Bacon won the title in 2021 in a 1:48.32 and on Saturday in a 1:48.23. This past weekend, she also finished 4th in the NCAA in the 100 back (50.55) and 5th in the 200 IM (1:53.16). Her 200 IM and 200 back were personal best times. Bacon scored a total of 49 individual points at 2024 NCAAs, which was more than half of the team’s 95 total (that includes relays).

Bacon has been a consistent ‘A’ finalist for Wisconsin at NCAAs the last four years. She has made the ‘A’ final of the 200 back in all four seasons as well as the 100 back and 200 IM in three of the four years, with the exception being in 2022 when she made the B final of the 100 back and 200 IM.

In her post-race interview at NCAAs this past weekend, Bacon had originally said that after the 2024 Olympic Trials this summer “post trials, we’re just gonna have to wait and see.” She made sure the wait was not too long as she will return to the Badgers.

Bacon looks to make another Olympics for the US this summer. In 2021, she finished 2nd in the LCM 200 backstroke at the US Olympic Trials in a 2:06.46, a personal best at the time. She went on to finish 5th in the event in Tokyo swimming a 2:06.40.

Not only is the return of Bacon big for the Badgers but they also will welcome the #6 ranked recruit in the girls high school class of 2024 as Maggie Wanezek arrives this fall. Wanezek has the fastest 200 backstroke in the class of 2024 with a best time of a 1:50.63. She also has a best time of a 51.09 in the 100 back.

Wanezek is not the only big arrival for Bacon this fall. Phoebe’s younger brother Finn Bacon has committed to the Badgers for this fall. Finn primarily specializes in sprint free and backstroke.

Phoebe told SwimSwam she plans on continuing to pursue her studies in Health Promotion and Health Equity.