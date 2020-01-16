2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Sullivan, Norgaard Win 800 Free

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville opened Thursday night with the men’s and women’s 800 meter freestyle. Danish distance star Alexander Norgaard and American Record holder Zane Grothe highlighted the men’s race, while Erica Sullivan headlined the women’s race.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

Last month, Sullivan became the 2nd fastest performer ever in the 1650 yard free. She’s a major threat to make the Olympic team this summer in the distance races. In tonight’s race, she led the field in 8:29.75, just under 4 seconds shy of her lifetime best from the FINA World Cup in August. That was also nearly 10 seconds faster than Sullivan swam in this event at the 2019 Pro Swim in Knoxville a year ago.

Kaersten Meitz, a 2019 WUGs champion, pulled ahead of junior standout Mariah Denigan on the back half in the battle for 2nd. Meitz touched the wall in 8:31.85, just a few tenths shy of her lifetime best from last summer. Denigan wound up 3rd in 8:35.07.

MEN’S 800 FREE:

Norgaard, an NC State commit, set the pace early on for the men. He was a 3:59.45 at the 400 before going on to post the only sub-8:00 of the field. Norgaard won the race in 7:59.63, distancing himself further from Grothe (8:03.21) and Tennessee’s Taylor Abbott (8:05.51) on the back half.

Marcelo Acosta, a postgrad All-American at Louisville, and Jeremy Bagshaw, a postgrad All-American at Cal, were within hundredths of each other at the finish. Bagshaw was out slightly quicker, with Acosta half a second behind. Acosta took over a slight lead going into the final 100, but Bagshaw made one final push to get his hand on the wall first in 8:06.17 to Bagshaw’s 8:06.25.