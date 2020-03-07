2020 NAIA Men’s Nationals: Live Recap Day 4 Finals

2020 NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving National Championship
- Dates: March 4-7, 2020
- Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM
- Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Keiser University (2x) (results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Day Four
Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat, Timed Final
- Meet Record: 15:18.39 Joel Thatcher, SCAD 3/4/2017
Podium:
- Joel Thatcher, SCAD 15:29.63
- Spence Clark, SCAD 15:51.56
- Pol Roch, Keiser 15:52.91
SCAD sophomore Joel Thatcher, who set the meet record as a freshman in 2017, won the 2020 edition of the same race with 15:29.63. Swimming in finals with the eight fastest seeds, Thatcher was all alone, swimming at his own pace. Teammate Spence Clark, a junior, ended up finishing second from out in lane 2 with a drop of 23.8 seconds to notch his first-ever sub-16 in 15:51.56. Olivet Nazarene senior Xavier Bordes Adell, who was 3rd, 3rd, and 2nd in 2019, 2018 and 2017, came in third in the heat but fourth overall with 15:55.41.
There were three swimmers from the morning heats who landed in the top 8: Keiser sophomore and last year’s runner-up Pol Roch (15:52.91 for 3rd), SCAD senior Josh Smilie (15:59.77 for 6th with his first time under 16 minutes), and junior DJ Nowacki (8th with a lifetime best of 16:03.53). Smilie and Nowacki finished 6th and 13th last year, while teammate Clark was 5th.
The rest of the top 8 was made up of West Virginia Tech senior Manuel Laguna Gomez (15:56.35) and Cumberlands sophomore John Morgan McDonald (16:01.24).
Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Final
- Meet Record: 1:45.61 Ryan Searles, SCAD 2012
Podium:
Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Final
- Meet Record: 42.53 Daniel Z Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist 3/8/2014
Podium:
Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Final
- Meet Record: 1:56.96 Fernando Morillas, Oklahoma Baptist 3/7/2015
Podium:
Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Final
- Meet Record: 1:45.27 Iran Cavalcante- Almeida, Olivet Nazarene 3/3/2018
Podium:
Men’s 1 Meter Diving – Final
- Meet Record: 587.35 Grant Brehaut, Simon Fraser 2004
Podium:
Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Final
- Meet Record: 2:56.93 Oklahoma Baptist University, OBU (J Goyetche, M Sambolin, J Sossa, D Ramirez) 3/7/2015
Podium:
Men’s Team Scores – Day 4
