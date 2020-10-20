2020 ISL Match 2 Photo Vault: The Big Show From Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2
- Sunday, October 18: 6 PM – 8 PM Local Time (12 noon – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM- 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Monday, October 19: 4 PM – 6 PM Local Time (10 AM – 12 PM U.S. Eastern, 11 PM – 1 AM Japan Time)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Full Match 2, Day 1 Results
- Match 1 & 2 Results Merged
- Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron
Sunday and yesterday we saw 4 other ISL teams dive into the water to start their second season. Because of the pandemic we can only cheer from home, or from the poolside of our pool, hoping to come back soon to tell you about the races one step away from the starting blocks.
Fortunately, in Budapest there are two artists of photography to capture the excitement and action of the championship.
Here are the most beautiful images of Match 2