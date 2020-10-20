Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Match 2 Photo Vault: The Big Show From Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Sunday and yesterday we saw 4 other ISL teams dive into the water to start their  second season. Because of the pandemic we can only cheer from home, or from the poolside of our pool, hoping to come back soon to tell you about the races one step away from the starting blocks.
Fortunately, in Budapest there are two artists of photography to capture the excitement and action of the championship.

Here are the most beautiful images of Match 2

NICOLO MARTINENGHI

Nicolo Martinenghi Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu ISL

Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu ISL

Katlin Sandero DC Trident

Katlin Sandero DC Trident 2020 ISL International Swimming League
With permission
photo: Mike Lewis)

 

2020 ISL

Kirill Prigoda (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

Zach Harting

Zach Harting
(photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

Adam Peaty London Roar International Swim Leag…is D5D_8242.jpg Adam Peaty London Roar International Swim Leag…is D5D_8242.jpg

Adam Peaty London Roar International Swim League Photo Mike Lewis

Amy Bilquist DC Trident ISL by Mike Lewis D5D_7762.jp

Amy Bilquist DC Trident ISL by Mike Lewis
2020 ISL International Swimming League
photo: Mike Lewis)

Misha Romanchuck

Misha Romanchuk Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu ISL

 

Ian Finnerty DC Trident ISL by Mike Lewis D5D_9013

2020 ISL International Swimming League
(photo: Mike Lewis)

0
