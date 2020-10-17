2020 ISL Day 1 Photo Vault: Cali Condors Crack Open Big Lead

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1
- Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers
- Day 1 Results
For most of us, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the view of day 1 of the 2020 ISL season was only available through the view of television.
But swimming photographers Mike Lewis and Mine Kasapoglu bring
the world a different view of the opener that saw the Cali Condors sprint out to a big early lead over the defending champions Energy Standard.
Racing for day 2 will begin on Saturday, but for now, enjoy the images of the first day of the ISL.