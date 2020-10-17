2020 ISL Day 1 Photo Vault: Cali Condors Crack Open Big Lead

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1

For most of us, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the view of day 1 of the 2020 ISL season was only available through the view of television.

But swimming photographers Mike Lewis and Mine Kasapoglu bring

the world a different view of the opener that saw the Cali Condors sprint out to a big early lead over the defending champions Energy Standard.

Racing for day 2 will begin on Saturday, but for now, enjoy the images of the first day of the ISL.