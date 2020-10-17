Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Day 1 Photo Vault: Cali Condors Crack Open Big Lead

Braden Keith
October 17th, 2020 News

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1

For most of us, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the view of day 1 of the 2020 ISL season was only available through the view of television.

But swimming photographers Mike Lewis and Mine Kasapoglu bring

the world a different view of the opener that saw the Cali Condors sprint out to a big early lead over the defending champions Energy Standard.

Racing for day 2 will begin on Saturday, but for now, enjoy the images of the first day of the ISL.

Lilly King of the Cali Condors remained undefeated in her ISL career on Friday (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

Marco Koch of the New York Breakers – masks were the fashion du jour in Budapest. (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

New York Breakers GM Tina Andrew was heroic in live-streaming day 1 of the meet on Instagram, including times (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

Chad Le Clos of Energy Standard. Courtesy Mine Kasapoglu/ISL

Many Americans made their professional debuts for the LA Current, especially, on Friday. That includes Abbey Weitzeil (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

Andrew Seliskar of the LA Current (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

LA Current General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

Caeleb Dressel of the Cali Condors wasn’t as hot on day 1 as he was in the 2019 ISL season (photo: Mike Lewis)

Defending World Champion Boglarka Kapas of the New York Breakers was one of the few swimmers from the host country in action on Friday. (photo: Mike Lewis)/ISL

 

 

 

