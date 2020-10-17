SwimSwam Podcast: Tyler McGill Shares Secret to Qualifying for an Olympic Team

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion Tyler Mcgill, who took us through his entire career from winning championships at Auburn to winning gold on the biggest stage. McGill gives so many behind the scenes insights, from the secret sauce of the 2007 NCAA champion team to what set him apart heading into the 2012 Olympic Trials. Before those trials, McGill and training partner Mark Gangloff were able to go compete at the French Olympic Trials, where they not only got valuable racing in, but also saw the agony and delight of making or mission an Olympic team.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.