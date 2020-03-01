Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 IN HS Boys: Carmel Wins Title #6, Mitchell Smashes National 500 FR Record

2020 IHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving State Finals

Top 5 Teams

  • CHAMPION: Carmel – 331 pts
  • 2nd: Munster – 183 pts
  • 3rd: Chesterton – 163 pts
  • 4th: Fishers – 158 pts
  • 5th: Zionsville – 145 pts

The boys of Carmel HS once again dominated in the IUPUI Natatorium, bringing home their 6th-consecutive state title. Head coach Chris Plumb, who guided the team to 6 event wins and 5 state records, become the most decorated IHSAA coach with 6 state championships.

Meet Highlights

The meet started on fire with a thrilling battle between Carmel and Munster in the 200 medley relay. When the freestyle anchors hit the water, Munster was just trailing behind Carmel. However, Carmel senior Jake Mitchell‘s 20.19 immediately pulled away from Munster’s Fenry Zhou (20.60), aiding Carmel’s new state record.

Carmel’s winning time of 1:27.94 broke the 2018 record, also held by Carmel (1:28.00). Munster was the only other team to stay under 1:30, finishing second at 1:28.96. Taking the bronze was Zionsville, clocking in at 1:30.02.

2020 IN State Record Splits – Carmel Boys 200 Medley Relay

After anchoring his squad to a new state record, Mitchell continued to crush both of his individual events. He first took the 200 free in a 1:34.05, which moves him to #22 all-time in 17-18 age group history. He then went on to annihilate the 500 free final, winning by over 10 seconds. His winning time of 4:14.68 easily flamed the old state and national public HS records.

Then, Carmel’s Davis also wrote his name in history. He first won the 200 IM with a new state record time of 1:44.17, moving up to #24 all-time in 17-18 age group history. Later in the meet, Davis then completed a career sweep in the 100 back, smashing his own state record with a 45.80, tying his 2019 lifetime best. In the all-time 17-18 rankings, Davis sits at #11.

Boonville junior Braden Rollins was another double winner in the natatorium as well, sweeping both sprint events. He first won the 50 free at 20.20, with Center Grove’s Ethan Martin taking second at 20.41. Then, Rollins doubled the distance into the 100 free, splitting 21.21/22.63 to win his second state title at 43.84. His 40-point individual efforts earned Boonville a 15th-place finish.

The meet ended in its fifth state record of the meet in the 400 free relay. After Mitchell led the relay off in a 44.05, Gus Rothrock (44.58), Hadley (44.53), and Davis (43.20) would later put together a 2:56.36, chopping 2 seconds off Carmel’s 2019 state record.

More 2020 Indiana State Champions:

  • 1-Meter Diving: Samuel Bennett (Delta)- 500.10 pts
  • 100 Fly: Tristan DeWitt (Carroll)- 47.07
  • 200 Free Relay: Penn (Radde, Dies, Cummins, Zuyderwyk)- 1:22.60
  • 100 Breast: Andrew Alders (Chesterton)- 54.65

