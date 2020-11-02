2020 Florida HS 1A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers

2020 FHSAA 1A District Championships

Words

FHSAA Class 1A District Champions

Class 1A District Highlights

In District 2, the Bolles School continued its historic showing in class 1A, easily winning on both sides of the meet. Across the meet, the school only lost four events, two on each side. On the men’s side, Bolles’ biggest defeat came in the 50 free, where Julian Smith of Episcopal took 1st in a personal best 20.93. He also added a near best time and 3rd place finish in the 100 breast, touching in 57.46. Last year Episcopal finished 2nd at the State Championship meet to Bolles.

District 10 also featured one of last year’s top teams, girls runner up Saint Andrew’s. Helping to lead the girls to their first-place finish was University of Miami commit Lucia Miller. Miller took the top spot in the 100 breast (1:07.18) and finished 2nd in the 50 free (24.66).

Also in District 10 was The King’s Academy, led by national high school record holder, Joshua Zuchowski. Zuchowski posted the fastest times in the 200 IM and 100 back, winning both by a wide margin. Despite his efforts, King’s Academy was still barely able to win the meet, narrowly beating Saint Andrew’s 588.5 to 566.5 on the men’s side.

In another close meet, Ransom Everglades pulled off a narrow win over Carrolton School on the woman’s side. Despite winning the meet, Ransom only won a single event on the women’s side, the 200 free relay. A key leg of that relay was Sophie G. G split a 25.83 on the second leg of the relay. She also swam on Ransom’s other two relays and took 4th in the 50 free (26.03).