Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Championships: Top 4 Team Celebration Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships saw a thrilling battle to the end between many teams in the hunt for a fourth place finish or higher, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was all around the deck to catch the trophy presentation and celebrations as Stanford, California, Michigan and Louisville picked up their team trophies.

Stanford wins the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Team Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Michigan Team Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Louisville Team Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ella Eastin celebrates with coach (photo: Jack Spitser)

Greg Meehan (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford plunges in the pool after their award celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford has a dance party following the win (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford Champs (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Swimmer walks through the “Championship Tunnel” made with the other top 4 teams (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Swimmers emotional following the conclusion of the meet (photo: Jack Spitser)

Greg Meehan (photo: Jack Spitser)

Mallory Comerford accepting Louisville’s Award (photo: Jack Spitser)

Michigan Team Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford NCAA Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford NCAA Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford NCAA Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford NCAA Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Leave a Reply

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer who swims for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh. Working for years as a lifestyle and sports photographer, Jack has successfully utilized his knowledge of competitive swimming and integrated it into his work, capturing intimate perspectives of the sport unanimously …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!