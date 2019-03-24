Nina Kost Cracks New Swiss National Record In 50 Free

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

23-year-old Nina Kost produced a new Swiss National Record in the women’s 50m freestyle while competing on the final day of the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships. This marks her 2nd records in almost as many days, as the Uster athlete already cracked the 100m backstroke national standard on the first day in 1:01.59.

Setting the stage early today, Kost took the top seed of the women’s 50m free field with a speedy 25.16. That already overtook her own NR mark and lifetime best of 25.21 notched in Glasgow at the 2018 European Championships.

In the final this evening, Kost managed to hack .09 off of that mark to further lower the national standard down to 25.07. Winning by almost 1 1/2 seconds, Kost’s effort this evening falls just .03 shy of the FINA A standard of 25.04, but should be enough to warrant her addition to the Swiss roster for Gwangju.

Kosts’s time sits the Swiss swimmer just outside the top 15 performers in the world so far this season.