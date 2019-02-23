2019 U SPORTS Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 U SPORTS ODLUM BROWN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 finals from the U SPORTS Championships in Vancouver will feature six different events: the 200 free, 50 back, 100 breast, 400 IM, 50 fly, and the 800 free relay.

Two of last night’s winners in Kylie Masse and Emily Overholt will both be swimming an individual double tonight, with Masse contesting the women’s 50 back and 50 fly and Overholt the 200 free and 400 IM.

Masse won her fourth straight title in the 100 back last night, and will be looking to do the same tonight in the 50 (back).

Overholt had a standout swim in the 400 free last night, hitting a new best time, making her poised for a big 400 IM, an event in which she was the 2015 World Championship bronze medalist and also finished 5th at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Rebecca Smith of Toronto won the 100 fly on day 1 and is favored to win the 200 free tonight after breaking the SCM U SPORTS Record in the heats.

Markus Thormeyer is the one to watch on the men’s side tonight after he almost broke the super-suited Canadian Record in the 100 back last night. Tonight he goes after the 200 free where he comes in as the defending champ.

Women’s 200 Free Final

U SPORT Record: 2:00.83, Katerine Savard (UDEM), 2015

Men’s 200 Free Final

U SPORT Record: 1:50.28, Keegan Zanatta (UBC), 2016

Women’s 50 Back Final

U SPORT Record: 27.84, Kylie Masse (TOR), 2016

Men’s 50 Back Final

U SPORT Record: 25.98, Josh Dow (UOFC), 2016

Women’s 100 Breast Final

U SPORT Record: 1:07.76, Fiona Doyle (UOFC), 2015

Men’s 100 Breast Final

U SPORT Record: 1:02.43, Eli Wall (TOR), 2016

Women’s 400 IM Final

U SPORT Record: 4:44.41, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (UBC), 2015

Men’s 400 IM Final

U SPORT Record: 4:22.52, Tristan Cote (UOFC), 2015

Women’s 50 Fly Final

U SPORT Record: 26.81, Katerine Savard (UDEM), 2015

Men’s 50 Fly Final

U SPORT Record: 24.04, Coleman Allen (UBC), 2015

Women’s 800 Free Relay Timed Final

U SPORT Record: 8:12.79, Montreal, 2015

Men’s 800 Free Relay Timed Final