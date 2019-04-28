Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Heat 1 Race Videos

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

  • April 26, 2019
  • 6:30pm ET
  • Louisville, KY
  • 50 free shoot-out style
  • LCM
  • Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’
  • Meet page

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

  1. PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  2. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  3. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

NOTE: PRELIMS STARTED JUST BEFORE 7PM ET

WOMEN’S PRELIMINARIES

Results

  1. Margo Geer – 25.14
  2. Mallory Comerford – 25.18
  3. Isabella Arcila/Kendyl Stewart – 25.40
  5. Madison Kennedy – 25.51
  6. Amy Bilquist – 25.54
  7. Lia Neal – 25.66
  8. Farida Osman – 25.69

Margo Geer and Mallory Comerford were first and second to the wall in the first round, respectively. Both went 25-low, with Geer at 25.14 and Comerford at 25.18.

Isabella Arcila and Kendyl Stewart tied at 25.40 for 2nd, with Stewart hitting a lifetime best. Her previous best was a 25.58 from the Speedo Grand Challenge in May of 2016.

Eliminated were Lia Neal and Farida Osman.

MEN’S PRELIMINARIES

Results

  1. Bruno Fratus – 22.25
  2. Michael Chadwick – 22.40
  3. Ryan Held – 22.48
  4. Ali Khalafalla – 22.49
  5. Dylan Carter – 22.50
  6. Shinri Shiouri – 22.63
  7. Zach Apple – 22.81
  8. Roland Schoeman – 22.88

2018-19 world leader and Brazil national Bruno Fratus led the way with a 22.25, with Americans Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held not far behind in 22.4s along with Egypt national Ali Khalafalla.

Zach Apple and Roland Schoeman have been eliminated.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!