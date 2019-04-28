2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Heat 1 Race Videos

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET
- April 26, 2019
- 6:30pm ET
- Louisville, KY
- 50 free shoot-out style
- LCM
- Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’
- Meet page
Reported by Karl Ortegon.
Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.
HOW IT WORKS
Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:
- PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
- SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
- FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides
NOTE: PRELIMS STARTED JUST BEFORE 7PM ET
WOMEN’S PRELIMINARIES
Results
- Margo Geer – 25.14
- Mallory Comerford – 25.18
- Isabella Arcila/Kendyl Stewart – 25.40
- –
- Madison Kennedy – 25.51
- Amy Bilquist – 25.54
Lia Neal – 25.66 Farida Osman – 25.69
Margo Geer and Mallory Comerford were first and second to the wall in the first round, respectively. Both went 25-low, with Geer at 25.14 and Comerford at 25.18.
Isabella Arcila and Kendyl Stewart tied at 25.40 for 2nd, with Stewart hitting a lifetime best. Her previous best was a 25.58 from the Speedo Grand Challenge in May of 2016.
Eliminated were Lia Neal and Farida Osman.
MEN’S PRELIMINARIES
Results
- Bruno Fratus – 22.25
- Michael Chadwick – 22.40
- Ryan Held – 22.48
- Ali Khalafalla – 22.49
- Dylan Carter – 22.50
- Shinri Shiouri – 22.63
Zach Apple – 22.81 Roland Schoeman – 22.88
2018-19 world leader and Brazil national Bruno Fratus led the way with a 22.25, with Americans Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held not far behind in 22.4s along with Egypt national Ali Khalafalla.
Zach Apple and Roland Schoeman have been eliminated.
