2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Heat 1 Race Videos

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

NOTE: PRELIMS STARTED JUST BEFORE 7PM ET

WOMEN’S PRELIMINARIES

Results

Margo Geer and Mallory Comerford were first and second to the wall in the first round, respectively. Both went 25-low, with Geer at 25.14 and Comerford at 25.18.

Isabella Arcila and Kendyl Stewart tied at 25.40 for 2nd, with Stewart hitting a lifetime best. Her previous best was a 25.58 from the Speedo Grand Challenge in May of 2016.

Eliminated were Lia Neal and Farida Osman.

MEN’S PRELIMINARIES

Results

2018-19 world leader and Brazil national Bruno Fratus led the way with a 22.25, with Americans Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held not far behind in 22.4s along with Egypt national Ali Khalafalla.

Zach Apple and Roland Schoeman have been eliminated.