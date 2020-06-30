2019 Polish Worlds Teamer Jakub Kraska Swims Personal Best in 100 Free

2020 Polish National Team Time Trial

June 27, 2020

Lodz, POL

50m (LCM)

Meet Results

After Poland opened borders with its EU neighbors Lithuania, Germany, Czech Republic, and Slovakia on June 13th, the country slowly began returning to normal pace. On Saturday, a national swim team time trial was held in Lodz, where a portion of the country’s elite swimmers raced in their first official competition since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Highlighting the time trial was 20-year-old Jakub Kraska, who set a new 100 free personal best at 49.21. His time takes down his former best of 49.26 from the 2018 Youth Olympics. Kraska’s time is also the 9th-fastest time in Europe in 2020 as well as 36th for the 2019-2020 world rankings. At the 2019 World Championships, Kraska was a member of the 400 and 800 free relays that placed 12th and 11th respectively to earn Olympic invites.

Kraska also flirted with his 22.61 50 free personal best, swimming 22.91.

Pawel Juraszek had the top time in the 50 free with a 22.76. At the 2019 Worlds meet, Juraszek placed 7th in the 50 free final at 21.69. Juraszek also swam the top time in the 50 breast at 29.24.

Also setting a new personal best was Kacper Stokowski, who swam 23.89 in the 50 fly, taking down his 23.95 PB from April 2018. Stokowski also swam top times in the 50 back (25.78) and 100 back (55.44).

Entering the top-25 world rankings for the first time this season was Alicja Tchorz, who now ranks 22nd in the 50 back at 28.27. Tchorz also swam the top time in the 100 back (1:00.81) and 50 fly (27.21).

Both of Tchorz’s backstroke swims also rank within the top-10 European times of 2020. Tchorz’s 100 back time was also just two-tenths off her lifetime best of 1:00.61, set five years ago at the 2015 World Championships. At the 2019 World Championships, Tchorz made it to the semifinals in both sprint backstroke events.

Other Notable Swims:

17-year-old Julia Maik also set a personal best, posting a 25.91 in the women’s 50 free. She also put up the top time in the 100 free at 57.55, just off her February PB of 57.14.

Jan Switowski swam his first LCM 200 free of 2020, posting a 1:52.19. At the 2019 World Championships, Switowski swam the 200 fly, where he placed 21st overall.

Coronavirus Update: As of June 29th, Poland reached 34,154 COVID-19 cases and 1,444 total deaths. Like most European countries, Poland has seen a decline in cases from the peak, though the decline there has not been as dramatic as some EU countries.