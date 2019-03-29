2019 M. NCAAs: Conference Scoring Breakdown Through Day 2

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live results

One of the fun things about intercollegiate sports is that fans get lots of different ways to argue about whose team is better. And while your school may have bitter rivalries within your own athletic conference, it makes your team look better when you’re in a “better” conference, right?

We see this from time-to-time in swimming, and seemingly a little more recently, with suggestions along the lines of, that the ACC is improving, or that the SEC isn’t as strong this year. And while there’s really no way one to decide these things, here’s a little data you can use to help you to further your own argument however you’d like. We’ll follow up with a fuller breakdown, either after each of the next two nights, or as part of our post-meet analysis.

In short, the ACC has scored the most total points as a conference through day 2, with NC State leading the conference with 136 points. But Pac-12 and the SEC are within 10 points of the ACC. Cal has scored 212 of the Pac-12’s 326 points, while no team in the SEC has scored more than Florida’s 76 points, but nine teams have scored (same as the ACC). Indiana currently leads the Big 10, accounting for 155 of the conference’s 288 points, and Texas has racked up 188 points for the Big 12. Meanwhile, schools outside of the Power 5 Conference, aka “Mid-Majors,” have scored 82 points, with 70 points coming from Harvard. Note that these scores include diving.

Quick Glance

Conference Points ACC 336 SEC 328 Pac-12 326 Big 10 288 Big 12 188 Mid-Major 82 Total 1548

Full Breakdown