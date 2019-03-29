Zoe Skirboll Snaps Pair Of Meet Records On Day 2 Of NCSA AG Champs

2019 NCSA AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After nine meet records went down on day one of the 2019 NCSA Age Group Swimming Championships in Orlando, ten more fell on day two, including two from Zoe Skirboll.

Skirboll, a member of Racer-X Aquatics, took a full 1.5 seconds off the record to win the girls 13-14 100 breaststroke in 1:01.54, and then followed up later in the session taking out the 50 fly record by two-tenths in 24.73. Her 50 fly swim was a new best time, breaking 25 for the first time.

Adriano Arioti and Hana Shimizu-Bowers also set two meet records on day two, one individually and one in a relay.

Arioti of the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club broke the boys 11-12 200 fly record by a tenth in 2:03.13, smashing his best time (set in prelims) of 2:07.87. At the end of the session he was joined by teammates Tyler Coapstick, Liam Sheeran, and Calix McCormick as they combined to break the 11-12 400 free relay record by over six seconds in 3:33.14.

Shimizu-Bowers of the Long Island Aquatic Club took down the girls 13-14 500 free record in a new best of 4:48.94, and then combined with teammates Cavan Gormsen, Kiara Kennedy, and Tess Howley to break the girls 13-14 400 free relay record in 3:27.52.

Long Island also broke the record in the boys 13-14 400 free relay, as Michael Ma, Matthew Beehler, Eduardo Santana, and Alvin Tsai clocked in at 3:15.19.

Also setting new meet records on the day was Andrew Rosa in the boys 11-12 50 breast (29.00), Thomas Heilman in the boys 11-12 200 free (1:48.03), and Kevin Glennon in the boys 13-14 200 back (1:51.60).

OTHER WINNERS

Girls 11-12 50 breast: Layla Welsch / Haley Johnson, 31.25

Boys 13-14 100 breast: Toby Barnett, 59.49

Girls 11-12 200 free: Veronica Gelfand, 1:56.15

Boys 13-14 500 free: Benjamin Gordon, 4:41.44

Girls 11-12 100 back: Livia Venditti, 58.35

Boys 11-12 100 back: Eric Lambert, 54.99

Girls 13-14 200 back: Tess Howley, 2:00.04

Girls 11-12 200 fly: Burlingtyn Bokos, 2:08.17

Boys 13-14 50 fly: William Hayon, 22.38

Girls 11-12 400 free relay: Long Island Aquatic Club, 3:44.21

TEAM SCORES

GIRLS

Long Island Aquatic Club, 794 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, 693 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc, 323 Nation’s Capital Swim Club, 313 Aquajets Swim Team, 250

BOYS

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, 836 Long Island Aquatic Club, 627.5 Academy Bullets Swim Club, 388 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc, 366 Machine Aquatics, 220

COMBINED