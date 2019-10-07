2019 ISL in Indianapolis – Day 2: Energy Standard Wins Inaugural Quad Match

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Now that inaugural ISL quad meet has wrapped, we are beginning to see some patterns emerge. Sprint-heavy Energy Standard holds the lead in Group A with 4 points for their first-place finish of 530 match points. Head coach James Gibson’s team won four of the five relays, counting for double points, and both skins events which brought in triple points for the winning team. They also had a number of events in which their swimmers placed 1-2, although they weren’t alone in that department. Cali Condors, which finished in second place, had several 1-2 finishes, especially on Sunday. Just as it looked as if the Condors might close the gap and make a run for first place, Energy Standard pulled ahead with another relay win. DC Trident, in fourth place after Day One, overtook Aqua Centurions after winning both 400 freestyle events on Sunday, and never moved from that position.

Team Standings – Group A

Place Team Matches Played Standings Points Match Points 1 Energy Standard 1 4 530 2 Cali Condors 1 3 457 3 DC Trident 1 2 330.5 4 Aqua Centurions 1 1 300.5

Energy Standard’s Chad le Clos had three 1st-place finishes and one 2nd-place individually; he was also a member of two winning relays. All told, he led the men with 43 points. His teammate Florent Manaudou finished in second place with 41 points, while Mitch Larkin of Cali Condors racked up 30.5 points. Santo Condorelli of Aqua Centurions accounted for 29.5 points for the fourth spot in the standings.

Men’s Total Rankings after Indianapolis

Rank Swimmer Club Points Bonus Total Points 1 Chad le CLOS ENS 43.0 0.0 43.0 2 Florent MANAUDOU ENS 41.0 0.0 41.0 3 Mitch LARKIN CAC 30.5 0.0 30.5 4 Santo CONDORELLI AQC 29.5 0.0 29.5 5 Andreas VAZAIOS DCT 26.5 0.0 26.5 5 Ilya SHYMANOVICH ENS 26.5 0.0 26.5 7 Kliment KOLESNIKOV ENS 25.5 0.0 25.5 8 Breno CORREIA AQC 25.0 0.0 25.0 9 Anton CHUPKOV ENS 23.5 0.0 23.5 10 Nicolo MARTINENGHI AQC 21.0 0.0 21.0 11 Ben PROUD ENS 20.5 0.0 20.5 12 Matteo RIVOLTA AQC 20.0 0.0 20.0 13 Mark SZARANEK CAC 19.5 0.0 19.5 14 Evgeny RYLOV ENS 19.0 0.0 19.0 14 Simonas BILIS ENS 19.0 0.0 19.0 16 Nic FINK CAC 18.5 0.0 18.5 17 Simone SABBIONI AQC 17.0 0.0 17.0 17 Fabio SCOZZOLI AQC 17.0 0.0 17.0 19 Zane GROTHE DCT 15.5 0.0 15.5 19 Justin RESS CAC 15.5 0.0 15.5 21 John SHEBAT CAC 13.5 0.0 13.5 21 Jay LITHERLAND DCT 13.5 0.0 13.5 21 Kregor ZIRK ENS 14.5 -1.0 13.5 24 Philip HEINTZ AQC 13.0 0.0 13.0 25 Kacper MAJCHRZAK CAC 12.5 0.0 12.5 25 Zach APPLE DCT 12.5 0.0 12.5 25 Robert HOWARD DCT 12.5 0.0 12.5 25 Poul ZELLMANN AQC 12.5 0.0 12.5 29 Bowe BECKER CAC 12.0 0.0 12.0 29 Townley HAAS CAC 12.0 0.0 12.0 31 Giles SMITH DCT 11.5 0.0 11.5 32 Tristan HOLLARD DCT 11.0 0.0 11.0 32 Anton IPSEN CAC 11.0 0.0 11.0 32 Mykhailo ROMANCHUK ENS 11.0 0.0 11.0 35 Velimir STJEPANOVIC DCT 10.5 0.0 10.5 35 Ivan GIREV ENS 10.5 0.0 10.5 37 Radoslaw KAWECKI CAC 10.0 0.0 10.0 37 Sergey SHEVTSOV ENS 10.0 0.0 10.0 37 Laszlo CSEH AQC 10.0 0.0 10.0 40 Alessandro MIRESSI AQC 9.0 0.0 9.0 41 Cody MILLER DCT 8.5 0.0 8.5 41 Travis MAHONEY AQC 8.5 0.0 8.5 43 Apostolos CHRISTOU AQC 8.0 0.0 8.0 43 Andrew WILSON CAC 8.0 0.0 8.0 45 Ian FINNERTY DCT 8.5 -1.0 7.5 46 Zach HARTING DCT 7.0 0.0 7.0 47 Jeremy STRAVIUS DCT 6.0 0.0 6.0 48 Luca DOTTO AQC 5.5 0.0 5.5 49 Maxim STUPIN ENS 6.0 -1.0 5.0 50 Jan SWITKOWSKI CAC 4.5 -1.0 3.5 51 Abrahm DEVINE DCT 3.0 -1.0 2.0

Sarah Sjostrom led the women’s field with five individual event wins, including the coveted 50 free skins. In addition, she contributed to two of Energy Standard’s relays, adding another 1st and a 6th to her tally. Sjostrom was the overall MVP of the weekend with a total of 54 points. Olivia Smoliga and Lilly King from Cali Condors finished second and third in the standings. Smoliga had two 1sts and two 3rds individually, and she was on a 1st-place and a 2nd-place relay. King won all three individual breaststroke events and took part in the 1st-place medley relay, the only one that Energy Standard didn’t win. DC Trident’s Siobhan Haughey was fourth with 25.5 points, half a point ahead of teammate Katie Ledecky and Energy Standard’s Femke Heemskerk.

Women’s Total Rankings after Indianapolis