2019 ISL in Indianapolis – Day 2: Energy Standard Wins Inaugural Quad Match

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- S. Live Stream(ESPN3)
- Day 1 Complete Results
- Day 2 Complete Results
Now that inaugural ISL quad meet has wrapped, we are beginning to see some patterns emerge. Sprint-heavy Energy Standard holds the lead in Group A with 4 points for their first-place finish of 530 match points. Head coach James Gibson’s team won four of the five relays, counting for double points, and both skins events which brought in triple points for the winning team. They also had a number of events in which their swimmers placed 1-2, although they weren’t alone in that department. Cali Condors, which finished in second place, had several 1-2 finishes, especially on Sunday. Just as it looked as if the Condors might close the gap and make a run for first place, Energy Standard pulled ahead with another relay win. DC Trident, in fourth place after Day One, overtook Aqua Centurions after winning both 400 freestyle events on Sunday, and never moved from that position.
Team Standings – Group A
|Place
|Team
|Matches Played
|Standings Points
|Match Points
|1
|Energy Standard
|1
|4
|530
|2
|Cali Condors
|1
|3
|457
|3
|DC Trident
|1
|2
|330.5
|4
|Aqua Centurions
|1
|1
|300.5
Energy Standard’s Chad le Clos had three 1st-place finishes and one 2nd-place individually; he was also a member of two winning relays. All told, he led the men with 43 points. His teammate Florent Manaudou finished in second place with 41 points, while Mitch Larkin of Cali Condors racked up 30.5 points. Santo Condorelli of Aqua Centurions accounted for 29.5 points for the fourth spot in the standings.
Men’s Total Rankings after Indianapolis
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Club
|Points
|Bonus
|Total Points
|1
|Chad
|le CLOS
|ENS
|43.0
|0.0
|43.0
|2
|Florent
|MANAUDOU
|ENS
|41.0
|0.0
|41.0
|3
|Mitch
|LARKIN
|CAC
|30.5
|0.0
|30.5
|4
|Santo
|CONDORELLI
|AQC
|29.5
|0.0
|29.5
|5
|Andreas
|VAZAIOS
|DCT
|26.5
|0.0
|26.5
|5
|Ilya
|SHYMANOVICH
|ENS
|26.5
|0.0
|26.5
|7
|Kliment
|KOLESNIKOV
|ENS
|25.5
|0.0
|25.5
|8
|Breno
|CORREIA
|AQC
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|9
|Anton
|CHUPKOV
|ENS
|23.5
|0.0
|23.5
|10
|Nicolo
|MARTINENGHI
|AQC
|21.0
|0.0
|21.0
|11
|Ben
|PROUD
|ENS
|20.5
|0.0
|20.5
|12
|Matteo
|RIVOLTA
|AQC
|20.0
|0.0
|20.0
|13
|Mark
|SZARANEK
|CAC
|19.5
|0.0
|19.5
|14
|Evgeny
|RYLOV
|ENS
|19.0
|0.0
|19.0
|14
|Simonas
|BILIS
|ENS
|19.0
|0.0
|19.0
|16
|Nic
|FINK
|CAC
|18.5
|0.0
|18.5
|17
|Simone
|SABBIONI
|AQC
|17.0
|0.0
|17.0
|17
|Fabio
|SCOZZOLI
|AQC
|17.0
|0.0
|17.0
|19
|Zane
|GROTHE
|DCT
|15.5
|0.0
|15.5
|19
|Justin
|RESS
|CAC
|15.5
|0.0
|15.5
|21
|John
|SHEBAT
|CAC
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|21
|Jay
|LITHERLAND
|DCT
|13.5
|0.0
|13.5
|21
|Kregor
|ZIRK
|ENS
|14.5
|-1.0
|13.5
|24
|Philip
|HEINTZ
|AQC
|13.0
|0.0
|13.0
|25
|Kacper
|MAJCHRZAK
|CAC
|12.5
|0.0
|12.5
|25
|Zach
|APPLE
|DCT
|12.5
|0.0
|12.5
|25
|Robert
|HOWARD
|DCT
|12.5
|0.0
|12.5
|25
|Poul
|ZELLMANN
|AQC
|12.5
|0.0
|12.5
|29
|Bowe
|BECKER
|CAC
|12.0
|0.0
|12.0
|29
|Townley
|HAAS
|CAC
|12.0
|0.0
|12.0
|31
|Giles
|SMITH
|DCT
|11.5
|0.0
|11.5
|32
|Tristan
|HOLLARD
|DCT
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|32
|Anton
|IPSEN
|CAC
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|32
|Mykhailo
|ROMANCHUK
|ENS
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|35
|Velimir
|STJEPANOVIC
|DCT
|10.5
|0.0
|10.5
|35
|Ivan
|GIREV
|ENS
|10.5
|0.0
|10.5
|37
|Radoslaw
|KAWECKI
|CAC
|10.0
|0.0
|10.0
|37
|Sergey
|SHEVTSOV
|ENS
|10.0
|0.0
|10.0
|37
|Laszlo
|CSEH
|AQC
|10.0
|0.0
|10.0
|40
|Alessandro
|MIRESSI
|AQC
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|41
|Cody
|MILLER
|DCT
|8.5
|0.0
|8.5
|41
|Travis
|MAHONEY
|AQC
|8.5
|0.0
|8.5
|43
|Apostolos
|CHRISTOU
|AQC
|8.0
|0.0
|8.0
|43
|Andrew
|WILSON
|CAC
|8.0
|0.0
|8.0
|45
|Ian
|FINNERTY
|DCT
|8.5
|-1.0
|7.5
|46
|Zach
|HARTING
|DCT
|7.0
|0.0
|7.0
|47
|Jeremy
|STRAVIUS
|DCT
|6.0
|0.0
|6.0
|48
|Luca
|DOTTO
|AQC
|5.5
|0.0
|5.5
|49
|Maxim
|STUPIN
|ENS
|6.0
|-1.0
|5.0
|50
|Jan
|SWITKOWSKI
|CAC
|4.5
|-1.0
|3.5
|51
|Abrahm
|DEVINE
|DCT
|3.0
|-1.0
|2.0
Sarah Sjostrom led the women’s field with five individual event wins, including the coveted 50 free skins. In addition, she contributed to two of Energy Standard’s relays, adding another 1st and a 6th to her tally. Sjostrom was the overall MVP of the weekend with a total of 54 points. Olivia Smoliga and Lilly King from Cali Condors finished second and third in the standings. Smoliga had two 1sts and two 3rds individually, and she was on a 1st-place and a 2nd-place relay. King won all three individual breaststroke events and took part in the 1st-place medley relay, the only one that Energy Standard didn’t win. DC Trident’s Siobhan Haughey was fourth with 25.5 points, half a point ahead of teammate Katie Ledecky and Energy Standard’s Femke Heemskerk.
Women’s Total Rankings after Indianapolis
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Club
|Points
|Bonus
|Total Points
|1
|Sarah
|SJOSTROM
|ENS
|54.0
|0.0
|54.0
|2
|Olivia
|SMOLIGA
|CAC
|39.5
|0.0
|39.5
|3
|Lilly
|KING
|CAC
|27.0
|0.0
|27.0
|4
|Siobhan
|HAUGHEY
|DCT
|25.5
|0.0
|25.5
|5
|Femke
|HEEMSKERK
|ENS
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|5
|Katie
|LEDECKY
|DCT
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|7
|Hali
|FLICKINGER
|CAC
|24.0
|0.0
|24.0
|8
|Kelsi
|DAHLIA
|CAC
|23.5
|0.0
|23.5
|9
|Melanie
|MARGALIS
|CAC
|23.0
|0.0
|23.0
|10
|Kylie
|MASSE
|CAC
|21.0
|0.0
|21.0
|11
|Bethany
|GALAT
|DCT
|20.0
|0.0
|20.0
|11
|Brianna
|THROSSELL
|DCT
|20.0
|0.0
|20.0
|13
|Kayla
|SANCHEZ
|ENS
|19.0
|0.0
|19.0
|14
|Mary-Sophie
|HARVEY
|ENS
|18.0
|0.0
|18.0
|14
|Ariarne
|TITMUS
|CAC
|18.0
|0.0
|18.0
|16
|Emily
|SEEBOHM
|ENS
|17.0
|0.0
|17.0
|17
|Mallory
|COMERFORD
|CAC
|15.0
|0.0
|15.0
|18
|Kasia
|WASICK
|CAC
|14.5
|0.0
|14.5
|19
|Molly
|HANNIS
|CAC
|14.0
|0.0
|14.0
|19
|Penny
|OLEKSIAK
|ENS
|14.0
|0.0
|14.0
|19
|Kelsey
|WOG
|CAC
|14.0
|0.0
|14.0
|22
|Georgia
|DAVIES
|ENS
|13.0
|0.0
|13.0
|22
|Martina
|CARRARO
|AQC
|13.0
|0.0
|13.0
|24
|Simona
|KUBOVA
|DCT
|12.0
|0.0
|12.0
|25
|Lisa
|BRATTON
|DCT
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|25
|Anika
|APOSTALON
|DCT
|11.0
|0.0
|11.0
|27
|Anastasiya
|SHKURDAI
|ENS
|10.0
|0.0
|10.0
|28
|Leiston
|PICKETT
|DCT
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|28
|Imogen
|CLARK
|ENS
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|28
|Kierra
|SMITH
|ENS
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|28
|Margherita
|PANZIERA
|AQC
|9.5
|-0.5
|9.0
|28
|Elena
|di LIDDO
|AQC
|9.5
|-0.5
|9.0
|33
|Emma
|BARKSDALE
|DCT
|8.0
|0.0
|8.0
|33
|Natalie
|HINDS
|CAC
|8.0
|0.0
|8.0
|35
|Madison
|KENNEDY
|DCT
|7.0
|0.0
|7.0
|35
|Sarah
|KOHLER
|AQC
|7.5
|-0.5
|7.0
|35
|Viktoriya
|GUNES
|ENS
|8.0
|-1.0
|7.0
|38
|Silvia
|di PIETRO
|AQC
|7.5
|-1.0
|6.5
|39
|Franziska
|HENTKE
|AQC
|6.0
|0.0
|6.0
|39
|Larissa
|OLIVEIRA
|AQC
|6.0
|0.0
|6.0
|39
|Leah
|NEALE
|DCT
|6.0
|0.0
|6.0
|42
|Silvia
|SCALIA
|AQC
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|42
|Georgia
|BOHL
|AQC
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|42
|Lidon
|MUNOZ
|AQC
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|42
|Charlotte
|BONNET
|ENS
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|42
|Annika
|BRUHN
|DCT
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|42
|Federica
|PELLEGRINI
|AQC
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|42
|Rebecca
|SMITH
|ENS
|5.0
|0.0
|5.0
|42
|Hanna
|MILEY
|AQC
|7.0
|-2.0
|5.0
|50
|Ilaria
|BIANCHI
|AQC
|4.5
|-0.5
|4.0
|51
|Signe
|BRO
|CAC
|2.5
|0.0
|2.5
|52
|Natalie
|COUGHLIN
|DCT
|3.0
|-1.0
|2.0
|53
|Sarah
|GIBSON
|DCT
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|53
|Alba
|VAZQUEZ
|AQC
|2.0
|-1.0
|1.0
Leave a Reply